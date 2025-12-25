Zootopia 2 has turned into the loudest box office story of the year this holiday season as its numbers turn heads across the industry. The Disney sequel has stormed through the US box office while sitting at number two on the daily charts, right under James Cameron’s fresh release, Avatar: Fire and Ash. It has already enjoyed strong attention for nearly a month. However, the holidays have really given the film a boost.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Performance: Thanksgiving Opening Set The Tone Early

Zootopia 2 has reached a massive $1.2 billion tally worldwide. Approximately 22.8% of the total revenue came from the domestic US market, totaling around $292.9 million. The remaining share comes from overseas markets, which generated nearly $1 billion. This equation reflects how the film connected with audiences far beyond its home base.

Zootopia 2 Box Office Summary

North America- $292.9 million

International – $993.1 million

Total – $1.2 billion

The tone for this box office sprint was set during its Thanksgiving debut. Zootopia 2 opened with a record-breaking $158 million across the 5-day holiday weekend, a statement that left little room for doubt. The following weekends stayed strong, bringing in $43.4 million, then $25.8 million, and later $14.8 million. Even more telling is the fact that the latest weekend showed a drop of only 42.6% despite the film losing 295 theaters across the United States.

Zootopia 2’s Record-Breaking Discount Tuesday Numbers

Weekdays often bring a slowdown, yet Zootopia 2 found a way around that pattern during Christmas week. Monday arrived with $4.3 million, showing only a 14.5% drop from the previous day and a striking 112% jump compared to last Monday’s $2 million.

Now, discount Tuesday has added another layer to the story. The film earned $5.4 million, reflecting an almost 26% increase from Monday and a 68.1% rise from last Tuesday’s $3.2 million, per Box Office Mojo. This result marked the biggest 4th Tuesday ever recorded for a Thanksgiving animation release, a detail that speaks volumes about the movie’s sustained interest.

The comparison list makes the performance feel even sharper. Zootopia 2 moved past Frozen’s $4.5 million, Frozen 2’s $3.5 million, Moana’s $3.1 million, and Moana 2’s $3 million on their respective fourth Tuesdays. Those titles once defined the box office power of animated movies, and now this sequel sits comfortably ahead of them.

Strong Domestic Finish Expected By Christmas

Looking ahead, the race is far from over. The film is expected to cross the $300 million domestic mark on Christmas Day. Moreover, projections indicate a final domestic total of between $370 million and $400 million by the end of its run.

Now, with Christmas Eve, the weekend, and the New Year still lined up, Zootopia 2 is positioned to keep raking in the cash.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

