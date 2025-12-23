Zootopia 2 is still a box office juggernaut and has now entered the all-time top 25 highest-grossing films list worldwide. The animated sequel has surpassed Disney live-action fairytale, Beauty and the Beast’s worldwide collection to achieve this feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It faced four new releases at the domestic box office this weekend. The film has managed to maintain a spot in the domestic top 5 rankings. It was at #1 and took a straight dive to the #5 spot. It is the second-highest-grossing animation of the year, only after the Chinese masterpiece Ne Zha 2.

Zootopia 2 at the worldwide box office

According to the revised data for this weekend on Box Office Mojo, Zootopia 2 collected $14.8 million on its 4th three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It only declined by 42.6% from last weekend despite losing 295 theaters. The domestic total of the animated sequel, after 26 days, stands at $283.1 million. Internationally, it is set to cross $1 billion next weekend, and the current total stands at $993.1 million. Adding the domestic and overseas collections, the worldwide gross has reached $1.27 billion.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $283.1 million

International – $993.1 million

Worldwide – $1.27 billion

Enters the all-time top 25 highest-grossing films list worldwide

The animated sequel has surpassed the worldwide haul of Disney‘s Beauty and the Beast to enter the all-time top 25 highest-grossing films list worldwide. The live-action musical fantasy was released in 2017, featuring Emma Watson and Dan Stevens in the titular roles. It is one of the highest-grossing Disney live-action adaptations of all time.

Beauty and the Beast collected $1.26 billion at the worldwide box office in its lifetime. It was the 25th highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The film has been beaten by Zootopia 2’s $1.27 billion global total in less than a month. The film is expected to earn between $1.5 billion and $1.7 billion in its global run. Therefore, it has a chance to enter the all time top 10 highest-grossing films list by beating Jurassic World’s $1.67 billion run. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

