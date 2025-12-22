Zootopia 2 is ruling the global charts worldwide, and in Japan, it has already emerged as the highest-grossing Hollywood film of the year. It has beaten Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and a few more tentpole movies to achieve this significant feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible 8 movie has been beaten by the Zootopia sequel way back, both worldwide and domestically. The animated sequel is now taking over in individual overseas markets. In China, it has surpassed MI8 and is the all-time second-highest-grossing Hollywood film, only behind Avengers: Endgame.

How much has the film collected in Japan so far?

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report has revealed the latest box office collection of Zootopia 2 in Japan. It reportedly collected ¥1.22 billion on its third weekend, equivalent to an estimated $7.8 million in USD. It is reportedly the third-largest three-day weekend ever at Disney, in local currency. The film experienced a 26.4% decline from last weekend. After 17 days, the film has reached a cumulative box office total of $39.3 million in Japan. In local currency, the film’s estimated collection is ¥6.13 billion.

Surpasses Mission: Impossible 8 as 2025’s highest-grossing film 2025

In 2025, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was the highest-grossing Hollywood film in Japan, but Zootopia 2 has usurped the #1 crown at the Japanese box office in just 17 days. It has surpassed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s $36.2 million to become the highest-grossing Hollywood film in 2025. It has also surpassed A Minecraft Movie‘s $26.6 million and Jurassic World Rebirth‘s $33.1 million.

Highest-grossing Disney release post-COVID

It has also been reported that Zootopia 2 has beaten Moana 2’s $33.2 million and Inside Out 2‘s $36.7 million lifetime collections at the Japanese box office to become the highest-grossing Disney release post-COVID.

In North America, the movie has grossed $282.8 million so far, and internationally, it has collected $990.0 million, bringing the worldwide total to $1.27 billion in less than a month. Zootopia 2 was released on November 26.

Box office summary

North America – $282.8 million

International – $990.00 million

International – $1.27 billion

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Five Nights At Freddy’s 2 Worldwide Box Office: Crosses Its Final Major Milestone Despite A Harsh 58% Overseas Drop

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News