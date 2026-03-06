Sam Raimi, the filmmaker behind the iconic Evil Dead films and Tobey Maguire’s blockbuster Spider-Man trilogy, returned to the big screen this year with his latest release, Send Help. Boasting a strong 93% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the survival horror movie has received an enthusiastic response from critics. Now five weeks into its theatrical run, the film continues to maintain a steady presence at the box office.

Last Weekend Domestic Collections & Worldwide Total

After opening to $19.2 million domestically, Send Help has continued to add to its total with $4.4 million over the Feb 20-22 weekend and another $2.8 million during the Feb 27-Mar 1 weekend. These numbers have pushed its North American earnings to $60.9 million. With an additional $28.7 million from overseas markets, the film’s worldwide total currently stands at $89.6 million, placing it among the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo.

How Far From The Break-Even Mark

Made on a reported budget of $40 million, Send Help is estimated to need around $100 million worldwide to break even at the box office, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. This means it needs to earn $10.4 million more to reach its break-even point. If the Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien starrer continues to deliver steady weekday holds and modest weekend numbers, it is likely to cross that milestone before the end of its theatrical run.

As the film inches closer to the $100 million mark, it is also approaching the worldwide total of a Paranormal Activity installment that generated more than 18 times its production budget. The film in question is Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones (2014), the fifth entry in the found-footage horror franchise. Here’s how much more Send Help needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Send Help vs. Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films stack up at the domestic and worldwide box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Send Help – Box Office Summary

North America: $60.9 million

International: $28.7 million

Worldwide: $89.6 million

Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones – Box Office Summary

North America: $32.5 million

International: $58.4 million

Worldwide: $90.9 million

The above numbers indicate that Send Help has significantly outperformed Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones in North America, earning nearly double its domestic total. However, the 2014 found-footage horror film delivered a much stronger performance in international markets, where it collected $58.4 million compared to Send Help’s $28.7 million overseas haul.

Because of that overseas advantage, The Marked Ones still holds a slight edge at the worldwide box office with $90.9 million. With Send Help currently sitting at $89.6 million globally, it needs just around $1.3 million more to surpass the Paranormal Activity installment and move ahead of it in lifetime worldwide earnings. At its current pace, it is expected to hit that target in the next few days.

Send Help: Lead Cast, Plot & Storyline

The film features a high-concept survival story centered on Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Send Help: Official Trailer

