Rachel McAdams boasts an impressive filmography, balancing major blockbusters like Doctor Strange and Sherlock Holmes with critically acclaimed titles such as Midnight in Paris and Spotlight, the latter earning her an Academy Award nomination. Her latest outing, Sam Raimi’s survival horror Send Help, hit theaters on January 30, 2026, and is already performing well both critically and commercially. Now, let’s take a look at the top ten highest-rated movies starring Rachel McAdams according to IMDb user ratings, along with where you can currently watch them in the U.S.

1. Spotlight (2015)

Director: Tom McCarthy

Tom McCarthy IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The gripping drama follows a team of investigative journalists at The Boston Globe who uncover a shocking child abuse scandal involving the Catholic Church. As they dig deeper, they face resistance but remain determined to expose the truth. It features Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, and Rachel McAdams, among others.

2. The Notebook (2004)

Director: Nick Cassavetes

Nick Cassavetes IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The period romantic drama follows Noah and Allie (Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams), two young lovers from very different social backgrounds who fall in love with each other during one unforgettable summer. The film is narrated by an elderly man reading from an old notebook.

3. About Time (2013)

Director: Richard Curtis

Richard Curtis IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The sci-fi romantic comedy-drama follows Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson), a young man who discovers he has inherited the ability to travel back in time. He uses this unusual gift to improve his love life and win the heart of Mary (Rachel McAdams), but soon learns that even time travel cannot protect the people he loves.

4. Midnight in Paris (2011)

Director: Woody Allen

Woody Allen IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The fantasy comedy follows Gil (Owen Wilson), a screenwriter visiting Paris, who mysteriously travels back to the 1920s each night. As he meets great artists and writers of the era, Gil begins to question his present life and what truly makes him happy. Rachel McAdams essayed the role of his fiancée.

5. Doctor Strange (2016)

Director: Scott Derrickson

Scott Derrickson IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where to Watch: Disney+

Plot: The MCU superhero film follows a brilliant but arrogant neurosurgeon, Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), whose life changes after a devastating accident. Later, he learns the mystical arts and eventually becomes a powerful sorcerer who must protect Earth from dark forces.

6. Sherlock Holmes (2009)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The period mystery-action film follows the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey Jr.) and his loyal partner, Dr. Watson (Jude Law), as they investigate a series of mysterious crimes linked to the seemingly supernatural Lord Blackwood (Mark Strong). Rachel McAdams played a clever woman who outwits Sherlock Holmes.

7. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (2011)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The sequel follows Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson as they try to catch the brilliant and dangerous Professor Moriarty (Jared Harris), who is secretly planning a global conspiracy. Their investigation takes them across Europe in a battle of wits to stop his deadly master plan.

8. Southpaw (2015)

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Antoine Fuqua IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Where to Watch: Prime Video

Plot: The intense and emotional sports drama follows Billy Hope (Jake Gyllenhaal), a successful boxer whose life spirals out of control after a personal tragedy. He teams up with a tough trainer to rebuild his career and to get the custody of his daughter. Rachel McAdams played the role of Billy’s wife.

9. Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret. (2023)

Director: Kelly Fremon Craig

Kelly Fremon Craig IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Where to Watch: Netflix & Prime Video

Plot: The 1970-set comedy-drama follows 11-year-old Margaret Simon, whose life changes after her family moves from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs. It features Abby Ryder Fortson, Rachel McAdams, Elle Graham, Benny Safdie, and Kathy Bates.

10. Send Help (2026)

Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Where to Watch: In Theaters

Plot: The survival horror revolves around Linda (Rachel McAdams), an underappreciated employee, and Bradley (Dylan O’Brien), her difficult boss. Their lives take a dramatic turn when they become the only survivors of a plane crash and find themselves stranded on a desolate island. Now, the two must set aside their differences and work together to survive in these harsh conditions.

Advertisement

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: 5 Must-Watch Galentine Movies: From Barbie To Clueless

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News