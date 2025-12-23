Avengers: Doomsday is set to release on December 18, 2026. Although there is still a long time left until the big screen’s release, major theories and speculations are already circulating on the internet.

Amid this, a significant theory of Doctor Strange and Iron Man emerged that will shake the entire landscape of Avengers: Endgame and Doomsday.

Avengers: Doomsday – Doctor Strange Was Already Aware Of Iron Man As Doctor Doom?

Before the final battle against Thanos, Dr. Strange explored all the possible outcomes for the Avengers’ fight against the giant. Following this, Strange disclosed that they had locked horns with Thanos 14,000,605 times, but only once did they emerge as the victors.

This was the time when Stark sacrificed himself, and by using the stones, he defeated Thanos and his army. The theory asserted that Dr. Strange had already discovered that Tony was actually a Dr. Doom variant.

With the end of Stark, Dr. Doom will eventually die, and this was why he wanted Tony to sacrifice for the Avengers’ victory. Though the actions of Strange unlocked Dr. Doom, this is why Robert Downey Jr. will return as Dr.Doom in Avengers: Doomsday.

What if Doctor Strange discovered Tony Stark was actually a Doctor Doom variant and that’s why he said there was only 1 way to win in Avengers Endgame, and that was for Tony Stark to sacrifice himself Doctor Strange thought he saved their universe, but instead, he unlocked Doom pic.twitter.com/rY0yezcEJY — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) December 20, 2025

Why Is This Theory Likely To Be True In Avengers: Doomsday?

The reason this theory is likely to be true in the upcoming Marvel film is especially evident, given that the movie is expected to be a direct sequel to Endgame. This means that the Russo Brothers will explain why Iron Man and Dr. Doom have identical faces.

Many speculations also sparked the possibility of the Iron Man character making a cameo in the movie.

Robert Downey Jr. playing the iconic Iron Man character and Dr. Doom will indeed be interesting to watch, and this film will surely be a major comeback of the MCU in theaters.

What if he found out in this scene 👀😳 pic.twitter.com/reWdbqigA0 — Austin Medeiros (@Austin_Medzz) December 20, 2025

