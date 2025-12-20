Marvel is gearing up for its highly anticipated ensemble release next year with Avengers: Doomsday set to premiere on December 19, 2026. After rumors of teaser leaks circulated on social media, the first teaser for the movie is now lighting up theater screens. The clip, shown before the screening of Avatar: Fire and Ash, focuses entirely on Chris Evans returning as Steve Rogers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The original super soldier from the Infinity Saga walks back into the Multiverse while holding on to the life he built after Avengers: Endgame. The teaser quietly reminds everyone of his peaceful, white-picket-fence life with Peggy Carter.

Marvel Confirms The Return Of Steve Rogers

The teaser shows Steve Rogers as a dad, living a quiet life on a farm. However, Marvel confirmed his return on Doomsday, showing a countdown timer till December 19 at the end of the clip.

However, Marvel did not write Captain America in the statement that vouches for Chris Evans’ return; instead, they wrote Steve Rogers. The MCU typically uses familiar superhero names instead of character names, such as Ant-Man, Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Star-Lord. They always stick to hero identities, but this time they picked the real name of the character. That move may imply that Steve may be back, but not in the Captain’s uniform.

Will Sam Wilson Retain The MCU Captain America Title?

The mantle was already transferred after Avengers: Endgame. Steve handed the title of Captain America to Sam Wilson, and Marvel further developed that storyline with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, followed by Captain America: Brave New World. Those two projects were built to promote Sam as the MCU Captain America, not as a temporary figure.

However, we certainly won’t be seeing Steve Rogers as a civilian in Doomsday, sipping his coffee as others fight against the formidable Doctor Doom. Therefore, there is a possibility that we may see two Captain Americas, similar to the three Spider-Man characters uniting in No Way Home.

“He’s Captain America. I’m just Steve these days” Captain America: Sam Wilson (2015) #7 pic.twitter.com/rkfNMdcOOz — Captain America News (@UpdatesCAP4) December 15, 2025

However, Marvel mentioning Steve Rogers doesn’t confirm that possibility. The writers could also prepare something different for Steve, maybe another outfit or title to showcase his prowess in a new light.

But we can only speculate before further details are revealed by the studio. What do you think Steve Rogers’ return could entail? Let us know in the comments.

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Gwyneth Paltrow’s Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films: From Iron Man To Avengers

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News