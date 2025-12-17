Following the leaked trailer/teaser that hinted at Steve Rogers returning in Avengers: Doomsday, another fragment of the video has started circulating online. This time, it is Thor who gets the spotlight. The audio and video pieces that fans are circulating have ignited a new round of discussions, with Thor’s leaked lines getting the most attention on every social media platform.

What Is Thor Saying In The Leaked Clip?

The fans on X are quite active in spreading the spoilers of the recently leaked teaser through screenshots and short clips. The visuals reportedly show Thor in full armor, alone in a forest. He is down on one knee, making a supplication to his father, Odin. The moment feels emotional and intense, a stark contrast to Thor’s usual battle-ready presence.

So the next scene Marvel is going to drop from Avengers: Doomsday is about Thor. We see Thor in a forest, where he is praying. This will be the dialogue. Thor – “Of all the crowns, the kingdoms, the pride, I ask for none.#avengersdoomsday #thor pic.twitter.com/tE5Q2O7q8D — LOKI TVA (@Kalpeshx18) December 17, 2025

According to users who heard the audio, Thor speaks about giving up pride and power. In his words, “Of all the crowns, the kingdoms, the pride, I ask for none. Father, hear your son. I am not worthy of life, but still I beg you to let the thread lengthen. Not for thunder, not for war. … let me remain long enough to see my love once more.”

“Of all the crowns, the kingdoms, the pride, I ask for none. Father, hear your son. I am not worthy of life,

but still I beg you to let the thread lengthen. Not for thunder, not for war…

let me remain long enough to see my love once more.” — Thor in #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/JvdA44cU6y — Avengers Updates (@AvengersUpdated) December 17, 2025

The clip is said to end with a title card that reads, “Thor and Loki will return in Avengers: Doomsday.” That single line has sent fans into overdrive, especially given Loki’s complicated fate in recent MCU stories.

The second trailer of Avengers Doomsday ends with this line: “Thor & Loki will return in AVENGERS DOOMSDAY.” 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/eRqpFs8qyc — MyTimeToWhineHello (@MyTimeToWhineH) December 16, 2025

Avengers: Doomsday Teaser Plan

The filtered passage of Thor has contributed to a more extensive speculation concerning Marvel’s way of releasing teasers. One of the frequently suggested theories is that there is a systematic approach to revealing the main characters, with each teaser focusing on a different character. This scenario of events provides us with a glimpse of what is to come next.

New details on the ‘AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY’ trailers: • 1st trailer is focused on Steve Rogers

• 2nd trailer is focused on Thor

• 3rd trailer is focused on Doctor Doom

• 4th trailer is focused on the entire movie#AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/0YJOO9NNQO — Prabhas (@Prabhas512678) December 15, 2025

The first teaser features Roger’s character. The second one is devoted to Thor. The third teaser will probably be dedicated to Doctor Doom. The final teaser will reveal to the audience what the film is about, providing a complete picture of the film.

If this turns out to be true, it suggests Marvel is slowly building emotional weight before revealing the full threat. While Marvel has not confirmed anything officially, the reaction online shows how powerful even a few seconds of audio can be.

