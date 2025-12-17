John M. Chu’s musical fantasy sequel Wicked: For Good is nearing the completion of its first month in theaters. The film currently holds a 68% critics’ score and an impressive 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. With a current worldwide total of $469.3 million, the sequel has already outperformed several major 2025 releases, including Captain America: Brave New World, Thunderbolts*, and Sinners (as per Box Office Mojo). It now ranks among the top fifteen highest-grossing films of the year and one of the 300 top-grossing films of all time.

As its theatrical run continues, Wicked: For Good has recently surpassed both Ridley Scott-directed Gladiator films, Gladiator (2000) and Gladiator II (2024), while also overtaking the global box office totals of Pretty Woman (1990), The Matrix (1999), Star Trek Into Darkness (2013), and Bumblebee (2018). The sequel is now closing in on the worldwide earnings of Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed action-adventure Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989), the third installment in the iconic Indiana Jones franchise. Here’s a look at how much more Wicked: For Good needs to earn to surpass it at the global box office.

Wicked: For Good vs. Indiana Jones And The Last Crusade – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how the two films performed at the global box office, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $313.1 million

International: $156.2 million

Worldwide: $469.3 million

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $197.2 million

International: $277 million

Worldwide: $474.2 million

As the figures show, the Wicked sequel is currently trailing the Harrison Ford-led classic by approximately $4.9 million in worldwide earnings. If it maintains its current momentum and, provided that the release of Avatar: Fire and Ash does not significantly impact theatrical footfalls, Wicked: For Good has a realistic chance of surpassing Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade at the global box office before the end of its theatrical run. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Wicked: For Good vs. Indiana Jones Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Here are the worldwide box office totals for all five films in the Indiana Jones franchise:

Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – $390 million

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) – $333.1 million

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade (1989): $474.2 million

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008) – $786.6 million

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023) – $384 million

As the figures indicate, Wicked: For Good is currently trailing The Last Crusade and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in worldwide earnings, while having already surpassed the global totals of Raiders of the Lost Ark, Temple of Doom, and Dial of Destiny. While it remains to be seen whether the sequel can overtake The Last Crusade, surpassing Kingdom of the Crystal Skull’s worldwide haul now appears unlikely.

More About Wicked & Wicked: For Good

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in a divided Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Is About To Put An End To A Box Office Trend Established By All Of 2025’s Billion-Dollar-Grossing Movies

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News