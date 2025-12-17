Wicked: For Good surpasses the domestic haul of Iron Man 2 on Monday and has moved up in the all-time domestic top 110 rankings. It is now edging closer towards the top 100 list, and it might achieve that feat sooner than expected. Keep scrolling for that.

The Wicked sequel surpassed the domestic haul of several notable Hollywood biggies so far and will continue to do so in the upcoming weeks. As per the current insights, it is tracking to earn more than $500 million worldwide. It is also one of the top-grossing musical adaptations at the worldwide box office.

Wicked: For Good’s box office collection after 29 days domestically

Wicked: For Good has dropped below the $1 million mark this Monday [via Box Office Mojo], yet secured the #3 spot in the domestic rankings. The Wicked sequel has collected $908k at the North American box office on day 29. It declined by 30.8% at the domestic box office from last Monday. It has been in theaters for one month as of Tuesday, and its latest domestic collection stands at $313.05 million.

On track to enter the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list

Wicked’s sequel surpassed Iron Man 2‘s $312.4 million domestic haul as the #104 highest-grossing film ever in North America. It will soon surpass Thor: Ragnarok’s $315.05 million domestic haul and achieve the #103 rank. It is less than $6 million away from breaking into the all-time top 100 highest-grossing films list. Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone is the #100 highest-grossing film ever domestically. It is at that spot with $318.8 million domestic total. Therefore, the Wicked sequel will achieve that rank by surpassing the Harry Potter movie.

More about the Wicked sequel

Wicked: For Good is the 13th-highest-grossing film of 2025, having collected over $469.2 million worldwide. It will surpass the global haul of The Conjuring: Last Rites this weekend. The Wicked sequel was released on November 21.

Box office summary

North America – $313.05 million

International – $156.19 million

Worldwide – $469.24 million

