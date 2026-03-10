Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, continues to perform well on the weekdays of the second week. During the second weekend, the film witnessed impressive numbers, and now, the momentum continues on the weekdays as well. In the meantime, it has moved closer to the 40 crore mark at the Indian box office and has also achieved a whopping 300% returns. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 11!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the Indian box office in 11 days?

The Tamil comedy drama earned an estimated 2.5 crore on its second Monday, day 11, showing a dismal 1.96% drop from the second Friday, day 8’s 2.55 crore. Overall, it has earned 37.9 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 44.72 crore gross. Considering the ongoing momentum, the film will smoothly cross the 50 crore net mark in the coming days.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Day 8 – 2.55 crore

Day 9 – 4.6 crore

Day 10 – 5 crore

Day 11 – 2.5 crore

Total – 37.9 crore

Crosses a whopping 300% returns!

Thaai Kizhavi was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. Against this cost, it has earned 37.9 crore net so far, thus enjoying a return on investment (ROI) of 28.9 crore. Calculated further, it equals 321.11% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it has secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office. To secure a super duper hit verdict, the film must earn 100 crore net, which is out of reach.

With 321.11% returns, Thaai Kizhavi has become the second Tamil film of 2026 to make 300% returns at the Indian box office after Abishan Jeevinth and Anaswara Rajan’s With Love.

Box office summary:

Budget – 9 crore

India net collection – 37.9 crore

ROI – 28.9 crore

ROI% – 321.11%

Verdict – Super Hit

More about the film

The Kollywood comedy drama is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. It also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and Bala Saravanan in key roles. It was theatrically released on February 27.

