The anticipation for Ranveer Singh’s return in Dhurandhar 2 is reaching its highest, but the latest numbers from BookMyShow suggest a slight cooling-off period in this initial madness phase. While the revenge drama started with a bang at the ticket window for the paid previews on March 18, the ticket sales have witnessed a noticeable dip over the last 24 hours!

Ranveer Singh Is Very Close To A Record!

However, despite the slowed-down pace at the ticket booking app, Ranveer Singh is just a stone’s throw away from toppling its predecessor’s pre-sale record! In fact, it needs to sell only 48K tickets more to hit this milestone!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office BMS Pre-Sales

After a thunderous start on March 7, the daily ticket sales for Dhurandhar 2 have seen a downward trend. From moving nearly 87K tickets on the first day of tracking, the numbers dropped by roughly 30% in the last 24 hours. The total ticket pre-sales for the preview day currently stand at 175.81K on BMS.

The sequel has already achieved 78% of the original film’s total pre-sales. With 9 days still remaining before the grand release, it is not even a doubt that the film will surpass the total pre-sales of Dhurandhar, the only question is by how big a margin!

Usually, biggies see a set trend in advance bookings on BMS – a huge initial spike, a mid-week lull, and a massive surge 48 hours before the first show. If Dhurandhar 2 regains its momentum over the coming weekend, we could be looking at one of the biggest pre-sales for a Bollywood film!

Dhurandhar 2 BMS Pre-Sales Breakdown

Check out the tickets booked on BMS in advance for the paid previews on March 18.

March 7: 86.78K

March 8: 52.41K

March 9: 36.62K

Total: 175.81K

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

