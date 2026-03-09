Thaai Kizhavi, starring Radhika Sarathkumar in the lead role, has exceeded expectations at the worldwide box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film has performed brilliantly, concluding the second weekend on a high note. In just 10 days, it has reached a half-century globally, becoming the second Kollywood film of 2026 to achieve the feat, after Sivakarthikeyan’s Parasakthi. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

How much did Thaai Kizhavi earn at the worldwide box office in 10 days?

Domestically, the Tamil comedy drama had a gala time during the second weekend. Between the second Friday and the second Sunday, it amassed a strong 12.23 crore net. Overall, it has earned an estimated 35.48 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 41.86 crore gross. Overseas, it has earned 9.3 crore so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the 10-day worldwide box office collection is 51.16 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 35.48 crore

India gross – 41.86 crore

Overseas gross – 9.3 crore

Worldwide gross – 51.16 crore

Becomes the second Tamil film of 2026 to earn 50 crore

As we can see, Thaai Kizhavi has scored a half-century at the worldwide box office, becoming the second Kollywood film of the year to achieve the milestone after Parasakthi. It’s also the second-highest-grossing Tamil film of the year after Parasakthi (84.75 crore gross). It needs 33.6 crore more to overtake Parasakthi, which seems out of reach.

Take a look at the top Kollywood grossers of 2026:

Parasakthi – 84.75 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 51.16 crore (10 days) Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 38.75 crore With Love – 36.04 crore

More about the film

Thaai Kizhavi is directed by Sivakumar Murugesan and produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Sivakarthikeyan under the banner of Passion Studios and Sivakarthikeyan Productions. It also stars Singampuli, Aruldoss, Munishkanth, and Bala Saravanan in key roles. It was theatrically released on February 27. The film was reportedly made at a budget of 9 crore. It has been distributed by AGS Entertainment.

