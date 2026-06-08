The future of the John Wick franchise has been a major topic of discussion ever since John Wick: Chapter 4 ended with what appeared to be the death of Keanu Reeves’s legendary assassin. While many fans believed the story had reached its conclusion, recent comments from Lionsgate suggest that the door is still open for another chapter.

John Wick 5 Gets Major Update From Lionsgate

According to Lionsgate Motion Picture Group chairman Adam Fogelson, director Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves have developed an idea for a potential fifth film. Although the project has not officially entered production, the studio appears optimistic about continuing the franchise.

Fogelson recently explained that the creative team has found a concept that excites them. However, he stopped short of revealing any specific details about the plot or timeline. He also noted that several upcoming John Wick-related projects, including the Caine spin-off and an animated prequel, are expected to arrive before a fifth main installment, as per Business Insider.

How Could Keanu Reeves Return In John Wick: Chapter 5?

The biggest challenge facing John Wick 5 is its story. At the end of Chapter 4, John finally earned his freedom from the High Table after defeating the Marquis. The film then showed Winston and the Bowery King paying their respects at a grave bearing John’s name, strongly suggesting that the assassin had died from his injuries.

What Has Director Chad Stahelski Said About John Wick 5?

Despite that ending, franchise director Chad Stahelski has hinted that a future film would not simply undo the events of Chapter 4. Instead, he has suggested that any continuation would tell a fresh story and move beyond the High Table conflict that drove the previous movies.

This has sparked plenty of fan theories. Many viewers felt that John Wick: Chapter 4 gave the character a perfect ending, making it hard to imagine how the story will continue.

While some fans are happy that another movie is being discussed, they are also curious to see how the filmmakers bring John Wick back and continue his journey. For now, that remains a mystery.

The Baba Yaga never truly dies. John Wick: Chapter 5 is coming… and the world isn't ready. 🖤🔫 #JohnWick5 John Wick capter 5🎥 pic.twitter.com/spbHfqkqgY — osyfoods (@osyfoods) April 11, 2026

John Wick 5 Release Date: When Could The Movie Arrive?

Lionsgate has not officially confirmed the release date for the sequel. The film is currently in the development stage, and other franchise spin-offs are expected to be released before it, which is why shooting is not expected to begin anytime soon. According to ScreenRant, if everything goes well as per plan, the film will not be released before 2028.

Will the John Wick Franchise Continue After Chapter 5?

For now, one thing is clear: the John Wick universe is far from finished. With spin-offs already in development and Lionsgate actively discussing a fifth movie, fans still have plenty to look forward to.

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Whether Keanu Reeves will return for another film is still to be seen, but the latest updates strongly indicate that the franchise’s story is not yet finished.

Watch Trailer Of John Wick 4

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