Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet shared one of Hollywood’s most fascinating love stories. What began as a childhood crush for the Aquaman star eventually turned into a long-term relationship, a marriage, and a family. From childhood crush to marriage to an eventual divorce, their journey was interesting to witness. Here’s a look at the complete timeline of their relationship, from their first meeting to their eventual split.

Jason Momoa’s Childhood Crush On Lisa Bonet (1987)

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet first met back in 1987. As per People, the two were on The Cosby Show when Lisa developed an instant crush on him. Bonet was married to Lenny Kravitz around that time. Momoa said, “I was like, ‘Mommy, I want that one.’ ” The Game of Thrones actor also further called her his childhood crush.

A Chance Meeting That Changed Everything (2005)

They crossed paths in 2005, after several years, at a jazz club in Los Angeles. Bonet had divorced Lenny in 1993, with whom she has a daughter, Zoe Kravitz. Momoa was living at a hotel and asked her to drive him home. The two spent some time at a coffee shop during the drive. In a 2019 interview with Men’s Health, Momoa spoke about their meeting. He said, “I met her over a pint of Guinness. She ordered it. I thought: ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe I’m with a woman who ordered a Guinness. I love her. When I got to know her, she was the woman of my dreams.”

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Welcome Their Children (2007–2008)

Momoa and Bonet started seeing each other and eventually got into a relationship. Their first child, a daughter named Lola Lolani, was born in 2007. As per People, the duo welcomed their second child, a son in 2009.

Jason Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet strolling in New York, 2008. ♥️ pic.twitter.com/K8nsbWqSIa — 👑 J³ABz👑 (@Jabz_CFC) February 12, 2026

Wedding Bells & Their Red Carpet Debut (2017)

After being together for years, Momoa and Bonet secretly got married in 2017 in Topanga, California. As per Business Insider, the actor flashed his wedding ring on James Corden’s talk show. Amid all this, the two also worked together on a film called Road to Paloma. She even visited Momoa on the sets of Aquaman right before their marriage. In November 2017, the duo made their red carpet debut as a married couple for the premiere of Justice League.

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Announce Their Separation (2022)

In January 2022, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced their separation. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the Aquaman actor wrote: “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times. A revolution is unfolding, and our family is no exception.”

People magazine noted that the split happened due to their different career trajectories. There were rumors of their reconciliation, which Bonet refuted in an interview with Access Hollywood. In 2024, Bonet officially filed for divorce, as per ABC News. The divorce was granted a day later.

Overall, the relationship lasted beautifully for several years. Even after the split, the duo manages to come together for their children at times. Recently, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet attended their daughter Lola Momoa’s high school graduation ceremony in Los Angeles.

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