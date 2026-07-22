The Odyssey India Box Office Day 6 (Early Trends) (Photo Credit: Universal Pictures)

The Odyssey continues to enjoy the audience’s attention even on weekdays. After performing well on the first Monday and Tuesday, the film saw a routine drop on Wednesday, but overall collections surpassed the 75 crore mark. In the meantime, it has already recorded the highest first-week collections of Christopher Nolan at the Indian box office, overtaking Oppenheimer. Keep reading to know what day 6 early trends suggest!

The original English version started its Wednesday with 9% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it saw a jump of up to 14%. In the evening shows, occupancy saw a slight jump, reaching 15%. While the reports for the night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that occupancy has increased to some extent. The Hindi version was below par, with an average occupancy of 8% throughout the day. The Telugu version had an average occupancy of 16%, while the Tamil version had 23%.

The Odyssey maintains a decent pace on day 6

With fair to decent occupancy throughout the day and a strong show count, The Odyssey is closing its day 7 at 6-6.5 crore. Compared to day 5’s 8.05 crore, it showed a drop of 25.46-19.25%, a dip expected since day 5 was higher due to discounted ticket rates. Compared to day 4’s 7.76 crore, it dropped by 22.68-16.23%. Overall, the film has earned 78.62-79.12 crore net at the Indian box office. It is heading for a week 1 of 83.62-84.12 crore net.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown in India (net):

Day 1 – 16.07 crore

Day 2 – 20.9 crore

Day 3 – 19.84 crore

Day 4 – 7.76 crore

Day 5 – 8.05 crore

Day 6 – 6-6.5 crore

Total – 78.62-79.12 crore

Records Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening week

With 78.62-79.12 crore, The Odyssey has recorded Christopher Nolan’s biggest opening week at the Indian box office. With 1 more day to go for completing the first week, the magnum opus has already surpassed Oppenheimer’s week 1 of 72 crore, becoming Nolan’s top first-week grosser.

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