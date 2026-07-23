The India Story CBFC Clearance (Photo Credit: Instagram)

With conversations around films inspired by real events and socially relevant subjects becoming increasingly important, The India Story hopes to add to that dialogue by bringing a critical public health issue to the forefront through the power of cinema. Addressing one of the most pressing yet overlooked issues of our time, The India Story explores the widespread use of pesticides in farming and the devastating impact they can have on human health.

The India Story CBFC Clearance

The India Story has been cleared by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ certificate. Before granting certification, the board directed the makers to implement over 20 modifications, the majority of which involved dialogue revisions.

Among the key changes, the CBFC instructed the inclusion of a detailed disclaimer at both the beginning and the end of the film, adding approximately 50 seconds to the runtime. A dialogue referring to the percentage of farmers was revised from 65% to 25%, while certain expressions considered objectionable in reference to the farming community were altered. The board also sought corrections to an inaccurate reference related to the Endosulfan tragedy in Kerala.

Additionally, the CBFC directed the makers to modify certain words used in a second-half sequence deemed offensive, as well as to revise specific courtroom dialogues around the two-hour mark that were considered inappropriate. Following these changes, the film received its U/A 16+ certification.

Presented by Zee Studios in association with MIG Production & Studios, The India Story is directed by Chettan DK and written and produced by Sagar B. Shinde. The film is co-produced by Swati Vinayak Saindane, Anita Jadhav, Vinayak Saindane, Kalpesh Shah, Devyani Khorate, and Prem Joshi. The India Story is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on July 24, 2026, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, subject to CBFC certification.

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