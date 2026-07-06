Satluj: ZEE5 Takes Down Film in India 2 Days After Release( Photo Credit – Facebook)

On Friday, July 3, streaming platform ZEE5 quietly dropped Honey Trehan’s directorial Satluj without any prior announcement. The film, which was previously titled Punjab ’95, had remained in limbo with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for nearly three years, with hopes of its release gradually fading.

However, while the film’s arrival on the platform was celebrated by audiences, the joy was short-lived. On Sunday night, just two days after its release, ZEE5 removed the film from its platform in India, citing “current developments.”

So, what exactly happened? Here are five things you need to know.

1. What Is Satluj About, and Why Is It Controversial?

Satluj is based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, who investigated the alleged illegal cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab between 1984 and 1994.

The events unfolded in the aftermath of Operation Blue Star, the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. During this turbulent period, several Sikh families reported that their relatives had gone missing after allegedly being taken into custody by the Punjab Police.

Khalra’s investigation uncovered records identifying many of those who had allegedly been illegally cremated by the police without informing their families.

Consequently, his findings drew both national and international attention, placing the Punjab Police under intense scrutiny. However, Khalra himself disappeared in 1995.

Subsequently, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) released a list of identified bodies cremated by the police in the districts of Amritsar, Majitha, and Tarn Taran between June 1984 and December 1994. The Supreme Court of India and the NHRC later acknowledged the authenticity of this data.

In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for Khalra’s abduction and murder. They were initially sentenced to seven years in prison. However, their sentence was later enhanced to life imprisonment.

Given the politically and historically sensitive nature of the subject, the film has faced immense challenges in securing a release in India.

2. ZEE5 Issues Official Statement After Removing the Film

Interestingly, during an Instagram Live session following the film’s release, Diljit Dosanjh, who portrays Jaswant Singh Khalra, predicted that Satluj would be taken down by Monday.

His prediction proved accurate.

On Sunday night, ZEE5 removed the film and released an official statement on Instagram. While announcing that the film had been “paused” in India, the platform reaffirmed its support for the project.

The platform stated that the decision had been taken in light of “current developments.”

Expressing gratitude to viewers, the statement read, “The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film.”

Furthermore, ZEE5 added, “At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact.”

The statement concluded by saying, “In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity.”

Satluj may have paused. But the conversation it started hasn’t.



Thank you for the incredible love.

We hope to bring it back soon.#Satluj pic.twitter.com/Ox3MZIBvlT — ZEE5Official (@ZEE5India) July 5, 2026

3. The Film’s Long Battle With the CBFC

The makers first submitted Satluj to the CBFC in late 2022.

After a certification process that lasted nearly six months, the board reportedly demanded 21 cuts along with a title change. In response, producers RSVP Movies challenged the CBFC’s decision in the Bombay High Court.

Around the same time, the film was also withdrawn from its scheduled gala premiere at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Interestingly, the project has gone through three different titles during its journey. It was originally titled Ghallughara, a historic term associated with the massacres of Sikhs in 1746, 1762, and 1984. It was later renamed Punjab ’95 before finally releasing as Satluj on ZEE5. Notably, the version that premiered on the streaming platform was reportedly released without any cuts.

4. The Film Missed Its Planned Theatrical Release

Earlier in 2025, it appeared that Satluj would finally make its way to theatres. Diljit Dosanjh had announced a theatrical release for February 2025. However, the release never materialised.

Subsequently, reports claimed that the CBFC had sought nearly 120 cuts to the film. The makers reportedly refused to comply, leading to yet another delay.

Although no official confirmation regarding the reported 120 cuts was issued, the film ultimately skipped its theatrical release altogether before unexpectedly arriving on ZEE5 months later.

5. Diljit Dosanjh Breaks His Silence

Following the film’s removal from ZEE5, Diljit Dosanjh shared his first public reaction on social media.

The actor posted a clip from the film along with a message that appeared to compare Satluj’s struggles with the life of Jaswant Singh Khalra himself.

Sharing the video, Dosanjh wrote: “#IChallengeTheDarkness Shaheed Jaswant Singh Khalra Ji #Panjab95 SATLUJ Naal V Oh Hee Hoyea Jo Khalra Saab Naal Hoyea.”

Translated loosely, the message suggests that “Satluj has faced the same fate as Jaswant Singh Khalra.”

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