Diljit Dosanjh’s estimated net worth is ₹380.1 Crore as of 2026 (approximately $40 million). The majority of Diljit’s wealth comes from his musical tours, film projects, and brand endorsements.

Diljit Dosanjh is a Punjabi singer and actor with an estimated net worth of approximately 380.1 crore (approximately $40 million) as of 2026, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth is built on three pillars: musical tours, with his Coachella ticket prices as high as ₹1.14 lakh per person; film earnings, where he reportedly charges ₹4-5 crore per film; and brand endorsements.

Coming from a small town in Jalandhar, Punjab, Diljit is now recognized as an international star. Over the years, Diljit has turned his stardom and talent into a commendable financial empire today.

Who is Diljit Dosanjh? Career & Wealth Narrative

Diljit Dosanjh was born on January 6, 1984, to a Jat Sikh family in the village of Dosanjh Kalan in Phillaur tehsil, Jalandhar district, Punjab, India. His father, Balbir Singh, is a former employee of Punjab Roadways, and his mother, Sukhwinder Kaur, is a homemaker. Diljit has two siblings: an older sister and a younger brother. In his early childhood, the Punjabi singer & actor moved in with his uncle in Ludhiana and pursued schooling at Guru Harkrishan Public School due to financial challenges.

Always inclined towards music, Diljit released his first album, Ishq Da Uda Ada, in 2003, according to Wikipedia. Gradually, Diljit rose in the Punjabi music scene with albums such as Smile in 2005 and Chocolate in 2008. His breakthrough album, The Next Level, was released in 2009 and was created with fellow Punjabi artist and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. Diljit continued his musical journey and then transitioned into Punjabi films.

Diljit made his debut in Punjabi films with The Lion of Punjab in 2011 and went on to star in Jinhe Mera Dil Luteya the same year, as reported by Wikipedia. His film Jatt and Juliet in 2012 emerged as amongst the biggest hits in the Punjabi film industry. He transitioned to Bollywood films with his debut Udta Punjab in 2016 opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan. He then appeared in Phillauri in 2017 alongside Anushka Sharma and Good Newwz in 2019 opposite Kirara Advani. In 2026, he appeared in Border 2 alongside Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, which was a box office success, earning $2.02 million worldwide.

Diljit has achieved several milestones in his career. His Dil Luminati tour in 2023-2024 emerged as the highest-grossing tour by an Indian artist, as it sold around 742,000 tickets worldwide. In 2023, he became the first Indian Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella. He also performed two songs—Born to Shine and GOAT—on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2024, according to TOI, making him the first Indian Punjabi artist to do so, twice. In 2025, he also made his Met Gala debut.

Wikipedia reports that Diljit has won several awards, including the Best Actor award from the PTC Punjabi Film Awards and PIFA Awards in 2012. He also received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut in 2017 for Udta Punjab and later won the Filmfare Award for Best Punjabi Actor for Ambarsariya.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Net Worth: How Did He Get Here?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh’s ₹380.1 Crore (approximately $40 million) fortune is the result of earnings from multiple sources, not just a single one.

Film income: As one of the most recognized Hindi-Punjabi artists in the world, Diljit charges between ₹4-5 crores for each film, as reported by The Mint.

Musical tours: Given Diljit’s legacy of being the first Indian Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, it’s natural that his concerts are priced high. As per The Mint, The starting price for Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour was ₹3,999, rising to a staggering ₹20,000 during the pre-sale. Diljit reportedly generated an astounding $44 million in revenue during this tour. The price of his Coachella concert, on the other hand, was a whopping ₹1.14 lakh per person.

Brand endorsements: While Diljit’s earnings through brand endorsements are not publicly available, the Punjabi star continues to represent top brands. These include Levi’s, Burger King, Flipkart, Crocs, boAT and Mokobara.

Business ventures: Diljit ventured into the entrepreneurial space with his own clothing line Urban Pendu, which he started in 2020. Diljit also owns his own film and media production company called Story Time Productions, through which he has produced films such as Honsla Rakh (2021) and Sardaar Ji 3 (2025). The Punjabi artist is also the founder and owner of clothing and lifestyle brand WEARED 6. Diljit’s earnings through these business ventures aren’t publicly available.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Brand Endorsements

Owing to his national and international appeal, Diljit’s brand endorsement portfolio is diversified, encompassing both Indian and global brands. The Punjabi star also stands out for being associated with brands from various categories.

In 2025, Diljit became the first Punjabi to serve as a global brand ambassador for Levi’s.

While the exact earnings of Dilji’s endorsement deals aren’t disclosed publicly, it’s safe to assume that these deals must be contributing significantly to the artist’s overall net worth, considering the high-profile brands he’s associated with.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Net Worth Over Time

The table provided below traces Diljit’s growth over time through his career inflection points. Box-office figures sourced from KoiMoi, net-worth figures from earlier years, and industry estimates have helped determine Diljit’s growth trajectory.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Salary & Earnings

Diljit’s per-film fee is reported to be between ₹4-5 crore, as reported by The Mint. For his musical concerts, Diljit’s ticket prices are estimated to be high. For Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour, the starting price is reported to be ₹3,999, rising to a whopping ₹20,000 during the pre-sale.

Musical tours: Given Diljit’s legacy of being the first Indian Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, it’s natural that his concerts are priced high. The starting price for Diljit’s Dil-Luminati tour was ₹3,999, rising to a staggering ₹20,000 during the pre-sale. Diljit reportedly generated an astounding $44 million in revenue during this tour. The price of his Coachella concert, on the other hand, was at a whopping ₹1.14 lakh per person. His Coachella concert ticket prices were reported to be as high as ₹1.14 lakh per person.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Top 5 Highest-Paid IPL Players Net Worth: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & Who Tops The List?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News