Jennifer Winget is a name that most TV fans are familiar with today. Among the most famous television stars and one of the highest-paid television actresses, Jennifer became a household name with her hit show Dill Mill Gaye in 2007, in which she played Dr Riddhima Gupta. She went on to establish herself as a top television star with shows such as Saraswatichandra, Beyhadh, and Bepannah.

With an illustrious career such as this, it is no surprise that Jennifer owns an impressive empire she has built with dedication over her three-decade-long career. Here’s a look at her net worth as of 2026.

Jennifer Winget Net Worth

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As per a report by Mashable India, Jennifer’s estimated net worth stands between Rs. 45 crore and Rs. 58 crore, which is between $5.5–$7 million approximately. Jennifer’s impressive fortune is attributed to various sources of income, the primary one being the salaries she has earned through her work.

Jennifer Winget’s TV & OTT Salary Earnings

The report suggests that Jennifer charges between Rs. 1.5 to 2 Lakh per episode for her TV shows. An average television serial runs for more than 200+ episodes, therefore bringing the actress’s annual income up to Rs. 2.5 crores. Jennifer gradually shifted from TV to OTT and charges around Rs. 6-8 crores per series of 8-10 episodes.

Jennifer Winget’s Brand Endorsements

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As of 2026, Jennifer reportedly serves as an ambassador for more than 15 brands. These include big names such as Pepsico, Dabur, and Pilgrim. Jennifer earns up to Rs. 2-3 crore annually for endorsements of premium jewelry brands, Rs. 1.5 crore per campaign for fashion labels, Rs. 80 lakh to Rs. 1.2 crore for beauty brands, and Rs. 60-80 lakh for fitness apps.

Jennifer Winget’s Real Estate, Business Ventures & Luxurious Cars

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Jennifer owns two properties in Mumbai, in Bandra and Andheri, respectively, both having a combined value of Rs. 18-22 crore. She also purchased a villa in Goa in 2024 for Rs. 5 crore.

The actress is also a silent partner in two Mumbai restaurants, having a 30% stake valued at Rs. 3 crore. In addition, Jennifer is a smart investor, having put her money into diversified portfolios focused on consumer brands and tech, estimated at Rs. 8-10 crores. Jennifer is also a partner with Ekatra Jewels, which is also backed by famous television producer Ekta Kapoor. Ekatra is a premium jewellery startup which focuses on lab-grown diamonds and technology-led innovation.

Jennifer owns a luxurious fleet of cars, including an Audi Q7, a BMW 5 Series, and a Mercedes GLC, all valued at Rs. 2.5 crore. The actress also owns jewelry valued at Rs. 4-6 crore.

From her financial portfolio, it is evident that Jennifer is a highly intelligent star who knows her worth and knows how to grow her net worth smartly. Despite having faced challenges in her personal life, the actress continues to grow both personally and financially and has built a commendable empire for herself today.

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