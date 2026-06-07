Masters of the Universe hit the theaters on June 5, making it one of the most talked-about films among fans, thanks to its talented cast, exciting fantasy world, and its connection to the famous Mattel franchise. The movie brings back the iconic characters of He-Man and Skeletor, with many popular characters who have earned success and fortune in their careers.

From blockbuster movie salaries to successful TV careers, endorsements, music ventures, and real estate investments, these stars have earned millions over the years. Here’s a look at the richest cast members of Masters of the Universe based on their estimated net worth.

1. Idris Elba

Idris Elba, who plays Man-At-Arms, has an estimated net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, making him the wealthiest star associated with the film. Elba has earned millions through blockbuster franchises such as Thor, The Suicide Squad, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, and Luther. Reports by The Standard suggest he has earned as much as $8-13 million for individual film roles, while his music career, production company, endorsements, and business ventures have further increased his wealth.

With a fortune that exceeds every other cast member by a wide margin, Elba is technically the richest star in the Masters Of The Universe ensemble.

2. Jared Leto

Jared Leto plays the iconic villain Skeletor in the franchise, ranking at the top of the list with an estimated net worth of $14 million. The actors had appeared in many other films, like Dallas Buyers Club, Suicide Squad, Blade Runner 2049, House of Gucci, and Morbius, contributing to their success.

Besides acting, Leto is also the lead singer of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars, which has fans worldwide. Reportedly, he earned more than $5 million for his role as Skeletor in Masters of the Universe. His work in movies, music, and business ventures has helped him build a large fortune over the years.

3. Alison Brie

Alison Brie plays the role of Evil-Lyn in Masters of the Universe, who is an intelligent and powerful ally of Skeletor. She is widely known for her shows like Mad Men, Community, and GLOW. Brie has also appeared in movies like Scream 4, The Disaster Artist, and Promising Young Woman. Apart from acting, she has also taken the roles of producer, writer, and voice artist. Her successful career has helped build her fortune with a net worth of around $10 million.

4. Morena Baccarin

Morena Baccarin portrays the Sorceress of Castle Grayskull in the recently released Masters of the Universe. The actress became a fan favorite through Firefly, Homeland, Gotham, and the Deadpool franchise. She reportedly earned $800,000 for her appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, as per The Richest.

Morena Baccarin has also made smart real estate investments. In 2018, she sold a Los Angeles home for $2.1 million after purchasing it for $1.3 million in 2012. The 2,900-square-foot property featured five bedrooms and views of the Silver Lake Reservoir. She also owns a home in Brazil, an apartment in New York City’s Battery Park neighborhood, and another Los Angeles residence that she bought in 2008 for $650,000.

With decades of television success, voice-over work, and multiple real estate holdings in the United States and Brazil, Baccarin has an estimated net worth of $8 million.

5. Camila Mendes

Camila Mendes takes on the role of Teela, one of Eternia’s strongest warriors in Masters of the Universe. Best known for playing Veronica Lodge in Riverdale, Mendes reportedly earned $40,000 per episode during the show’s run, as per E! news. Her career expanded through films such as Dangerous Lies, Palm Springs, and Do Revenge.

In addition to her acting earnings, in 2020, Camila Mendes bought a 2,005-square-foot home in Los Angeles for $1.865 million, and the property is now estimated to be worth between $2 million and $2.5 million. Her estimated net worth is $5 million.

6. Nicholas Galitzine

Nicholas Galitzine plays the legendary hero He-Man in the 2026 film. The British actor rose to fame through projects such as Purple Hearts, Red, White & Royal Blue, The Idea of You, and Mary & George. Besides acting, he has also earned income through music performances and major fashion partnerships. Galitzine became Fendi’s first global menswear ambassador and later signed on as a global fragrance ambassador for Armani. These endorsement deals have helped boost his estimated net worth to $4 million.

Note: Net worth figures have been derived from Celebrity Net Worth

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