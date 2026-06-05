Shia LaBeouf has come a long way from his Disney Channel days to becoming one of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars. He has built a massive fan following throughout his career, from being a child actor to leading big-budget films. Best known for leading the Transformers franchise, the actor has earned millions through blockbuster films, real estate investments, and other ventures. With a career spanning more than three decades, LaBeouf has built an impressive fortune. Here’s a closer look at Shia LaBeouf’s net worth in 2026 and the key sources behind his wealth.

Shia LaBeouf’s Net Worth In 2026

Shia LaBeouf’s net worth in 2026 is approximately $20 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The Tax Collector star has gained a massive following over the last three decades by working as an actor, filmmaker, producer, and artist. Apart from his acting gigs, his real estate holdings and his artistic projects also add to his abundant wealth.

Movie Salaries That Boosted His Fortune

Shia LaBeouf came to the limelight with his association with the mega production of the Transformers series. The income from these blockbuster movies remains the greatest contributor to his fortune. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actor was paid $750,000 for the first installment and $5 million for the 2009 release of Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen. However, his biggest paycheck to date is for the 2011 release, Transformers: Dark of the Moon, for which he was paid $15 million.

There are several other movies, apart from Transformers, that added to his wealth, including Oliver Stone’s financial drama Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps. According to The Richest, he was paid approximately $8 million for his role as a trader. He was also paid $400,000 each for these commercially hit movies: Disturbia, Surf’s Up, and Bobby. The movies helped showcase the actor’s versatility across different genres.

Shia LaBeouf’s Real Estate Investments And Properties

The Disturbia star has invested a portion of his earnings in building his real estate properties. As per Realtor, the actor owns a two-storey house in Pasadena, California. It is spread over 4100 square feet and features 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. There is an elevator, a dining area, a living room, an open kitchen, a fireplace, and a patio. He bought the property for $5.475 million in 2020.

As per TMZ, the actor also purchased a house in New Orleans, which is worth around $1 million. It is an uptown cottage that consists of 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms. The place is also close to his father’s house.

The Transformers actor earlier owned a mid-century property in Sherman Oaks. He bought the place in 2009 for $1.8 million and sold it for $2.4 million in 2020.

How Shia LaBeouf Made Money Through Financial Trading

While preparing for his role in the finance-themed film Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, the actor became deeply interested in trading. He also studied for the Series 7 Exam to earn his broker’s license. As per GQ, LaBeouf invested $20,000, and with his trading skills, he was able to make $400,000.

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Shia LaBeouf’s Wealth Reflects A Diverse Entertainment Career

Actor Shia LaBeouf’s massive net worth reflects a successful career marked by blockbuster hits and widely acclaimed roles. He has worked hard to transform himself from a child actor into one of the most influential actors in the industry. He is among the very few actors to secure a dramatic salary hike within a single franchise. Over the years, the star has proven his worth beyond mainstream franchises, and his overall wealth is proof of his commercial success.

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