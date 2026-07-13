Exploring The Net Worth Of Rapper and Singer Bad Bunny( Photo Credit – Instagram )

Bad Bunny is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer, and songwriter with an estimated net worth of $100 million as of 2026, according to The Times of India.

As Bad Bunny prepares to take the global stage for the Super Bowl LX halftime show this Sunday, the Puerto Rican superstar has seen a massive increase in his net worth over the past few years. The singer recently made history at the Grammy Awards, and his success is clearly reflecting his financial status as well.

According to recent updates from Celebrity Net Worth and The Times of India, the 31-year-old artist (born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has doubled his wealth since 2024. This financial surge is attributed to a “triple threat” revenue stream: record-breaking global tours, history-making album sales, and a sprawling portfolio of blue-chip brand partnerships and business ventures.

Who Is Bad Bunny? Career Overview

According to Wikipedia, Bad Bunny, or Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was born on March 10, 1994, in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico. He is a singer-songwriter, record producer, rapper, and actor. His breakthrough came in 2016 with the viral song “Diles,” which launched his career and got him a recording deal with Hear This Music.

Exploring The Net Worth Of Rapper and Singer Bad Bunny( Photo Credit – Instagram )

His debut album X 100PRE (2018) launched him as one of Latin music’s brightest stars, and YHLQMDLG (2020) was the most-streamed album on Spotify worldwide that year. He went on to make history with El Último Tour Del Mundo, the first full Spanish-language album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and the smash Un Verano Sin Ti, IFPI’s Global Album of the Year for 2022. His latest album, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, broke yet another record, becoming the first Spanish-language album to win the Grammy Award for Album of the Year.

Bad Bunny Net Worth In 2026: How How Did He Get Here?

As per The Times of India, Bad Bunny is worth a staggering $100 million in 2026. Bad Bunny’s primary wealth channel remains his successful dominance of the music industry. In early February 2026, he made history at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. His latest project, Debí Tirar Más Fotos, became the first Spanish-language album to win Album of the Year.

According to RouteNote, Bad Bunny has surpassed 102 billion streams on Spotify. This generates estimated earnings of over $400 million before label splits. Additionally, his 2022 masterpiece, Un Verano Sin Ti, has moved over 16 million units worldwide, while his 2025/2026 releases continue to top the Billboard 200.

Bad Bunny was bagging groceries in 2016. Today he’s worth $100 million and got the Grammy for album of the year. — Warren (@warren8127) February 3, 2026

Live performances are also the most lucrative segment of Bad Bunny’s income. Touring Data reports that his lifetime touring revenue has surpassed $900 million from 5.7 million tickets sold since 2018.

Industry analysts expect him to become the fastest artist in history to cross the $1 billion touring threshold by the end of 2026. His “Most Wanted Tour” alone grossed over $200 million, while his 2025 residency in Puerto Rico averaged millions in revenue per night.

How Much Will Bad Bunny Earn Through Super Bowl Stint?

While Bad Bunny is headlining the Super Bowl LX Halftime Show on February 8, 2026, he will technically receive no salary from the NFL. However, it is reported that the exposure to over 127 million viewers typically results in a 300% to 400% surge in streaming numbers. Industry experts estimate that it will add another $3 million to $5 million to his net worth within a single week.

In brief, Bad Bunny is currently on a rollercoaster with his music, which is clearly reflected in his net worth. The singer, an underdog, is finally getting credit for his talent. The singer also has millions of fans who continuously help him reach a higher status.

Bad Bunny’s Net Worth Over Time

Year Estimated Net Worth



What Changed 2019–2021 $8 million – $18 million Featured in the Forbes 30 under 30 list and dominated global Spotify charts 2022 $20 million – $30 million Featured in Vogue, Un Verano Sin Ti debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. 2024–2025 $50 million Ranked as the Top 10 Forbes earner 2026 $100 million Grammy milestone and Super Bowl LX halftime performance

The figures above are estimates based on publicly available reports, industry analyses, and career milestones.

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