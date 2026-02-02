The 2026 Grammy Awards were expected to honor artistic excellence, career-defining performances, and the cultural impact of music’s biggest names. Instead, the ceremony quickly transformed into one of the most politically charged nights in recent Grammy history. What began as a celebration soon evolved into a broader national conversation, as music’s biggest stage became a space for protest, reflection, and political expression.

Throughout the evening, artists, presenters, and winners used their visibility to speak out against U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and the legacy of hardline immigration policies associated with Donald Trump’s administration. From pointed acceptance speeches to subtle gestures of solidarity, the message was unmistakable. As debates continue to ripple across social media and news platforms, the Grammys are no longer just an awards show—but a live forum for dissent. Here are the most controversial and talked-about speeches from the 68th Grammy Awards.

1. Bad Bunny’s “ICE Out” Moment

Bad Bunny delivered the most widely shared speech of the night after accepting one of the ceremony’s top honors. He won three awards, namely, album of the year, best música urbana album, and global music performance. Speaking in a mix of English and Spanish, he directly criticized U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), he said, “Before I say thanks to God, I’m gonna say ICE out.” His speech urged the audience to recognize immigrants’ humanity rather than treat them as statistics or threats. His closing line, “We are humans, and we are Americans,” drew a standing ovation inside the venue and sparked intense debate online.

Bad Bunny has become the first Spanish-language artist to win Album of the Year at the Grammy Awards. He is slated to perform at the Super Bowl next weekend.

BAD Bunny’s passionate ICE OUT Grammy acceptance speech. “Before I say thanks to god, I’m going to say, ICE out. We’re not savages, we’re not animals, we are humans and we are Americans.”#GRAMMYs #BadBunny #GRAMMY #GrammyAwards #GRAMMYs2026 pic.twitter.com/325YAsZcSW — sagesurge (@sagesurge) February 2, 2026

2. Billie Eilish’s Blunt Statement On Immigration

Billie Eilish followed with a speech that took an even more confrontational tone. She won the Song of the Year award for “Wildflower.” While thanking collaborators and fans, she shared a direct message about immigration policy, saying, “No one is illegal on stolen land. It’s really hard to know what to say or what to do right now. … We need to keep fighting and speaking up and protesting.” Her speech was partially bleeped out by CBS during the broadcast.

BILLIE EILISH 2026 GRAMMY WINNER AND SAYING NO ONE IS AN IMMIGRANT ON A STOLEN LAND I LOVE HER SO MUCH pic.twitter.com/yerBh2werl — ꩜ malu, occasionally ໑̣ (@outofhisystem) February 2, 2026

3. Kehlani Called for Accountability

Kehlani used both the red carpet and her acceptance moment to speak about immigration enforcement and social responsibility. She won the best R&B performance for “Folded.” Her remarks focused on the impact of these policies and urged everyone to speak up, “I hope that everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists, and speak out against what’s going on… F*CK ICE”

Kehlani’s acceptance speech after she won Best R&B Performance for “Folded” at the #GRAMMYs “I hope that everybody is inspired to join together as a community of artists, and speak out against what’s going on… F*CK ICE”

pic.twitter.com/hodsLeIG33 — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) February 1, 2026

4. The Silent Red Carpet Protest With “ICE OUT” Pins

Not all of the ICE controversy at the 68th Grammys came from the stage. Several high‑profile attendees made their statements visually, wearing “ICE OUT” pins as they posed for photographers and spoke to the press. The small but striking accessories became a dominant visual motif in red‑carpet photo galleries and social media posts, effectively turning fashion coverage into political commentary.

Celebrities noted for wearing the pins included Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. Joni Mitchell, PinkPantheress, Jason Isbell, Margo Price, Carole King, Rhiannon Giddens, Amy Allen, Billie Eilish, FINNEAS, and Vernon, among others.

ICE OUTTTT HELLOOOO THIS IS WHY I LOVE THEMMMM WOW 😍😍😍 #GRAMMYs2026 pic.twitter.com/yLeZaiYDso — Gissel (@avonsemotion) February 2, 2026

Bon Iver’s Vernon also wore an “ICE OUT” pin along with a whistle-shaped pin as a tribute to “the observers on the ground in Minneapolis,” according to PA Media.

Several artists like Olivia Dean also gave tributes to their immigrant roots and thanked their families. While they did not directly make a statement about the ongoing political issues regarding immigrants, they made sure that they spoke enough so that their heritage would not be forgotten or erased.

5. Trevor Noah’s On‑Air Jabs

The host of the 68th Grammy Awards, Trevor Noah, is known for making politically charged statements that voice the public sentiment. In one of his montages, he added another layer of controversy with pointed jokes and commentary during the broadcast, referencing Nicki Minaj’s absence and her reported political associations with President Donald Trump. He said, “She is still at the White House with Donald Trump discussing very important issues.” His comment sparked heated reactions online, with some viewers praising the humor and others calling it unnecessary provocation.

Grammys host Trevor Noah shades Nicki Minaj: “she’s not here tonight, she’s still at the White House with Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/FoPwlBgnSM — FOREIGN (@SPICE2K) February 2, 2026

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Grammys 2026: The Dalai Lama & Steven Spielberg Win Their First Grammys As The Latter Joins The Elite EGOT Club

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News