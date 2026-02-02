Grammys 2026: One of the most exciting things about the new year is the award shows. The Grammys are the most significant awards in the music world, and this year marked the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. Trevor Noah hosted the show, and there were many memorable moments. This year, film titan Steven Spielberg earned his first Grammy Award, achieving EGOT status, and Kendrick Lamar set a new benchmark for rappers. Scroll below for more.
Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar beats Jay Z as the most awarded rapper! Scroll below to check out the complete list of winners. For the unversed, Jay Z has won 25 Grammys, and now Lamar has 26 awards. He had nine nominations this year and took home five trophies.
For the unversed, there were two new categories this year – Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover. There are now 95 categories. The Best Country Album category has been named as Best Contemporary Country Album. It was an eventful night, and almost all the big guns of the music industry graced the ceremony.
Here is the complete list of winners for the Grammys 2026
Album of the year
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos – WINNER
- Justin Bieber – Swag
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
- Clipse – Let Got Sort Em Out
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Leon Thomas – Mutt
- Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Record of the year
- Bad Bunny – DtMF
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Billie Eilish – Wildflower
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther – WINNER
- Chappell Roan – The Subway
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
Song of the year
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
- Bad Bunny – DtMF
- Huntr/x – Golden
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Billie Eilish – Wildflower – WINNER
Best pop solo performance
- Justin Bieber – Daisies
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Lady Gaga – Disease
- Chappell Roan – The Subway
- Lola Young – Messy – WINNER
Best pop vocal album
- Justin Bieber – Swag
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem – WINNER
- Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
Best contemporary country album
- Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
- Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
- Eric Church – Evangeline v the Machine
- Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken – WINNER
- Miranda Lambert – Postcards from Texas
Best música urbana album
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos – WINNER
- Feid – Ferxxo Vol X: Sagrado
- J Balvin – Mixteip
- Nicki Nicole – Naiki
- Trueno – EUB Deluxe
- Yandel – Sinfónico (En Vivo)
Best new artist
- Olivia Dean – WINNER
- Katseye
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- Sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Best rap album
- Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
- Glorilla – Glorious
- JID – God Does Like Ugly
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX – WINNER
- Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best dance-pop recording
- Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra – WINNER
- Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
- PinkPantheress – Illegal
Best rap performance
- Cardi B – Outside
- Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams) – WINNER
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Kendrick Lamar – TV Off (ft Lefty Gunplay)
- Tyler, the Creator – Darling, I (ft Teezo Touchdown)
Best country solo performance
- Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone
- Shaboozey – Good News
- Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be – WINNER
- Zach Top – I Never Lie
- Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Best rap song
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Clipse, Pusha T & Malice ft John Legend & Voices of Fire – The Birds Don’t Sing
- Tyler, the Creator ft GloRilla, Sexyy Red & Lil Wayne – Sticky
- GloRilla – TGIF
- Kendrick Lamar ft Lefty Gunplay – TV Off – WINNER
Best pop duo/group performance
- Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity – WINNER
- Huntr/x – Golden
- Katseye – Gabriela
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
- SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30
Best R&B album
- Givēon – Beloved
- Coco Jones – Why Not More?
- Ledisi – The Crown
- Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
- Leon Thomas – Mutt – WINNER
Best rock album
- Deftones – Private Music
- Haim – I Quit
- Linkin Park – From Zero
- Turnstile – Never Enough – WINNER
- Yungblud – Idols
Best dance/electronic album
- FKA twigs – Eusexua – WINNER
- Fred Again – Ten Days
- PinkPantheress – Fancy That
- Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale/Exhale
- Skrillex – F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Best rock performance
- Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Turnstile – Never Enough
- Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine
- Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning) – WINNER
Best metal performance
- Dream Theater – Night Terror
- Ghost – Lachryma
- Sleep Token – Emergence
- Spiritbox – Soft Spine
- Turnstile – Birds – WINNER
Best R&B performance
- Justin Bieber – Yukon
- Chris Brown – It Depends (ft Bryson Tiller)
- Kehlani – Folded – WINNER
- Leon Thomas – Mutt
- Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
Best traditional R&B performance
- Durand Bernarr – Here We Are
- Lalah Hathaway – Uptown
- Ledisi – Love You Too
- SZA – Crybaby
- Leon Thomas – Vibes Don’t Lie – WINNER
Best R&B song
- Kehlani – Folded – WINNER
- Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
- Chris Brown ft Bryson Tiller – It Depends
- Durand Bernarr – Overqualified
- Leon Thomas – Yes It Is
Best alternative music album
- Bon Iver – Sable, Fable
- The Cure – Songs of a Lost World – WINNER
- Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
- Wet Leg – Moisturizer
- Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Best traditional country album
- Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day
- Lukas Nelson – American Romance
- Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World
- Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
- Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health – WINNER
Best global music performance
- Bad Bunny – EoO – WINNER
- Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino
- Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema
- Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante Y Que?
- Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (live)
- Anoushka Shankar – Daybreak (ft Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar)
Best rock song
- Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be – WINNER
- Sleep Token – Caramel
- Hayley Williams – Glu
- Turnstile – Never Enough
- Yungblud – Zombie
Best country song
- Tyler Childers – Bitin’ List – WINNER
- Shaboozey – Good News
- Zach Top – I Never Lie
- Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
- Miranda Lambert and Chris Stapleton – A Song to Sing
Best alternative music performance
- Bon Iver – Everything is Peaceful Love
- The Cure – Alone – WINNER
- Turnstile – Seein’ Stars
- Wet Leg – Mangetout
- Hayley Williams – Parachute
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
- A Complete Unknown
- F1 The Album
- Kpop Demon Hunters
- Sinners – WINNER
- Wicked
Best music video
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Clipse – So Be It
- Doechii – Anxiety – WINNER
- OK Go – Love
- Sade – Young Lion
Best song written for visual media
- Nine Inch Nails – As Alive as You Need Me to Be (From Tron: Ares)
- Huntr/x – Golden (from KPop: Demon Hunters) – WINNER
- Miles Caton – I Lied to You (From Sinners)
- Elton John and Brandi Carlile – Never Too Late (From Elton John: Never Too Late)
- Jayme Lawson – Pale, Pale Moon (From Sinners)
- Rod Wave – Sinners (From Sinners)
Best Latin pop album
- Rauw Alejandro – Cosa Nuestra
- Andrés Cepeda – Bogotá (Deluxe)
- Karol G – Tropicoqueta
- Natalia Lafourcade – Cancionera – WINNER
- Alejandro Sanz – ¿Y ahora qué?
Best folk album
- Rhiannon Giddens & Justin Robinson – What Did the Blackbird Say to the Crow
- Patty Griffin – Crown of Roses
- I’m With Her – Wild and Clear and Blue – WINNER
- Jason Isbell – Foxes in the Snow
- Jesse Welles – Under the Powerlines (April 24 – September 24)
Best dance/electronic recording
- Disclosure & Anderson Paak – No Cap
- Fred again, Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
- Kaytranada – Space Invader
- Skrillex – Voltage
- Tame Impala – End of Summer – WINNER
Best African music Performance
- Burna Boy – Love
- Davido ft Omah Lay – With You
- Eddy Kenzo & Mehran Matin – Hope & Love
- Ayra Starr feat. Wizkid – Gimme Dat
- Tyla – PUSH 2 START – WINNER
Best jazz performance
- Lakecia Benjamin – Noble Rise (ft Immanuel Wilkins & Mark Whitfield)
- Chick Corea, Christian McBride & Brian Blade – Windows (live) – WINNER
- Samara Joy – Peace Of Mind / Dreams Come True
- Michael Mayo – Four
- Nicole Zuraitis, Dan Pugach, Tom Scott, Idan Morim, Keyon Harrold & Rachel Eckroth – All Stars Lead to You (live)
Best orchestral performance
- Michael Repper, conductor (National Philharmonic) – Coleridge-Taylor: Toussaint L’Ouverture; Ballade Op 4; Suites From 24 Negro Melodies
- Andris Nelsons, conductor (Boston Symphony Orchestra) – Messiaen: Turangalîla-Symphonie – WINNER
- Gustavo Dudamel, conductor (Simón Bolívar Symphony Orchestra Of Venezuela) – Ravel: Boléro, M 81
- Yannick Nézet-Séguin, conductor (The Philadelphia Orchestra) – Still & Bonds
- Esa-Pekka Salonen, conductor (San Francisco Symphony) – Stravinsky: Symphony in Three Movements
Best comedy album
- Bill Burr – Drop Dead Years by Bill Burr
- Sarah Silverman – PostMortem by Sarah Silverman
- Ali Wong – Single Lady by Ali Wong
- Jamie Foxx – What Had Happened Was … by Jamie Foxx
- Nate Bargatze – Your Friend, Nate Bargatze – WINNER
Best Melodic Rap Performance
- Fridayy ft Meek Mill – Proud Of Me
- JID ft Ty Dolla $ign & 6Lack – Wholeheartedly
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA – luther – WINNER
- Terrace Martin & Kenyon Dixon Featuring Rapsody – WeMaj
- PARTYNEXTDOOR & Drake – SOMEBODY LOVES ME
Producer of the year
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut – WINNER
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Songwriter of the year
- Amy Allen – WINNER
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr
- Laura Veltz
The 2026 Grammys award was broadcast on CBS and available to stream on Paramounts+.
