James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, recently earned two Oscar nominations in the Best Costume Design and Best Visual Effects categories. Now in its seventh week in theaters, the film has earned $1 billion internationally and $1.382 billion worldwide, making it the third-highest-grossing film of 2025.

Avatar 3 has also broken into the top 20 highest-grossing films of all time globally. However, cracking the all-time global top 10 appears unlikely at this stage. To do so, Fire and Ash would need to surpass Inside Out 2’s $1.699 billion worldwide haul, a target that currently seems out of reach.

At the American box office, Fire and Ash has earned $381.8 million, pushing it into the top 60 highest-grossing domestic releases of all time. In the process, it recently overtook the 2023 Oscar-nominated animated blockbuster Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ($381.6 million). Now, the Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldaña-led juggernaut is closing in on the highest-grossing Harry Potter film ever in the domestic market, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

Here’s how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn domestically to overtake it.

Avatar: Fire And Ash vs. Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows – Part 2 – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Avatar: Fire and Ash compares with the highest-grossing Harry Potter entry, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $381.8 million

International: $1.000 billion

Worldwide: $1.382 billion

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 – Box Office Summary

North America: $381.9 million

International: $960.9 million

Worldwide: $1.343 billion

Based on these figures, Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently less than $100,000 short of overtaking Deathly Hallows – Part 2, the highest-grossing Harry Potter film in North America. With its box office run still holding steady, the sci-fi threequel is expected to cross that milestone very soon.

Can Avatar: Fire And Ash Enter The All-Time Domestic Top 50

To break into the all-time top 50 highest-grossing films in America, Avatar 3 must surpass Jurassic Park’s $407.2 million domestic total.

This means the James Cameron-directed epic needs to earn approximately $25.4 million more at the American box office to reach that milestone. Whether Fire and Ash can close this gap will depend on how much momentum it retains in the coming weeks of its theatrical run.

Avatar: Fire And Ash – Plot & Lead Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Iron Lung North America Box Office: Mark Fischbach Starrer Roars With $3M+ In Previews

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News