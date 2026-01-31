Mark Edward Fischback, commonly known as Markiplier, is venturing into filmmaking with Iron Lung. It is an R-rated video game adaptation and has already caught eyes with its spectacular collection from the preview and the early screenings. It might even exceed expectations at the box office on its opening weekend in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The audience gave it a strong 90% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. There are no critical ratings. It is expected to debut at one of the top 3 spots in the domestic box office rankings. Markiplier has directed and self-financed the film, and judging by the buzz, it is expected to do well at the box office.

Iron Lung’s preview collection in North America

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, Iron Lung has collected $3.5 million from the Thursday previews at the domestic box office. It also includes the sum from the early screenings held on Tuesday and Wednesday. The video game adaptation has collected more than Black Phone 2 ($2.6 million), Long Legs ($3 million), and The Black Phone ($3 million). However, its preview collection is on par with Scream 5‘s $3.5 million.

Opening weekend projection

Video game adaptations already have a set fan base, which makes the films quite frontloaded. According to media reports, Markiplier‘s film is expected to earn between $10 million and $17 million at the box office in its opening weekend in North America. The film is releasing across 3,015 theaters. The projected number is expected to change depending on how frontloaded it is.

Mark Fischbach, aka Markiplier, plays the lead role in the film. It follows a convict forced to pilot a submarine on a dangerous expedition through an ocean of blood on an interstellar moon, after an event known as The Quiet Rapture made the majority of human civilization and all stars disappear in an instant. Iron Lung was released worldwide on January 30.

