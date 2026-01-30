Jason Statham is an English actor known for his action-packed thrillers. As his Shelter hits theaters, speculation is growing about whether it will rank among the actor’s biggest North American debuts. He has been part of popular franchises with strong openings, so the focus naturally shifts to his latest release. Scroll below for the deets.

Statham is one of the bankable stars in the industry. He is known for portraying tough, gritty characters in action thrillers. The latest release is also an action thriller by Black Bear Pictures. Little is known about the film’s reception, and the audience rating is also under wraps on Rotten Tomatoes.

Shelter’s projected opening weekend in North America

According to Deadline’s report, Shelter is tracking to gross between $5 million and $7 million at the domestic box office. It is expected to open out of the top 2 spots in the domestic box office rankings in its opening weekend. This puts a lot of pressure on the film, as it is not enough to break into Jason Statham‘s top opening weekends in North America.

How does Shelter stack up against his top 10 debuts in North America?

As per the projection, Shelter’s opening weekend gross stands zero chances of breaking into Statham’s top 10 debuts in North America. The biggest opening weekend in Statham’s career belongs to Furious 7, which collected $147.2 million. The top four among the ten films are the Fast & Furious films. With Shelter tracking to earn between $5 and $7 million, the film is nowhere near this list.

Check out the top 10 biggest opening weekends of Jason Statham-starrer films

Furious 7 — $147.2 million The Fate of the Furious — $98.8 million Fast X — $67.0 million Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw — $60.0 million The Meg — $45.4 million The Expendables — $34.8 million Meg 2: The Trench — $30.0 million Spy — $29.0 million The Expendables 2 — $28.6 million Collateral — $24.7 million

Shelter, featuring Jason Statham, Bodhi Rae Breathnach, Bill Nighy, Naomi Ackie, and Daniel Mays, was released in theaters on January 30.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash North America Box Office: How Much More To Beat Zootopia 2 & Enter 2025’s Top 3?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News