Popular YouTuber Markiplier, aka Mark Fischbach, is now set to make his feature film debut with Iron Lung. His self-financed indie film is eyeing a modest opening weekend at the box office in North America. It is expected to debut at one of the top spots in the box office rankings and has a better projection than the Jason Statham-starrer Shelter. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Markiplier’s debut film is a science fiction horror thriller produced by his Markiplier Studios. The film’s cast comprises Caroline Rose Kaplan, Seán McLoughlin, Szymanski, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock, and Isaac McKee in supporting roles. The film’s ratings remain under wraps as it has yet to premiere. For those unfamiliar, Mark is one of YouTube’s most popular creators, widely known for his Let’s Play videos focused on indie horror games.

Iron Lung box office projection

According to Deadline’s report, Iron Lung is releasing across 3,105 theaters in North America [US + Canada]. The film has collected around $6 million in presales. Markiplier’s movie is thus tracking to earn between $9 million and $10 million on its opening weekend in North America. It is an R-rated film, which is expected to land at #2 in the box office rankings.

Indie horror is in the spotlight thanks to its creator, Markiplier. For the record, Mark has over 73 million followers across digital platforms, including 38 million subscribers on YouTube. His fans are waiting for it to hit the screens. It is also releasing over 1000 sites in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe.

What is the film about?

The film takes place in a post-apocalyptic future after a catastrophe called the “Quiet Rapture,” an event that wiped out every visible star and habitable planet in the universe. A prisoner, played by Mark Fischbach, is sent on a dangerous mission to investigate a vast ocean of blood found on a deserted moon. His only way in is a crude, claustrophobic mini-submarine known as the Iron Lung. Markiplier’s Iron Lung will be released in the theaters on January 30.

