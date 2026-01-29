Sam Raimi’s Send Help is finally landing in the theaters this Friday, and the experts cannot help but project the film’s opening weekend at the North American box office. It is expected to earn strong box-office numbers on its debut weekend and launch a strong box-office run. Keep scrolling for the numbers.

It is a survival-horror thriller featuring a fresh cast led by Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien. It premiered at the TCL Chinese Theater a few days ago and received positive reviews from critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, it received 90% over 90 reviews. The critics’ consensus said, “Putting director Sam Raimi’s penchant for diabolical mayhem to great use, Send Help doesn’t need any assistance in thrills thanks to a very game Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien, along with a viciously clever script.”

Send Help opening weekend projection update

According to Variety‘s report, Sam Raimi‘s Send Help is aiming for the No. 1 spot in the domestic box office rankings. The report suggests that Rachel McAdams starrer is tracking to earn between $14 million and $17 million on its opening weekend in North America. It will be released across 3.475 theaters across North America.

Meanwhile, at the overseas box office, the survival thriller is tracking to earn between $10 million and $12 million in its first weekend. Therefore, it is eyeing a global debut of around $25 million. It will reportedly dethrone Avatar: Fire and Ash from the top spot in the worldwide box office rankings after its six-weekend rule.

What is Send Help about?

The official synopsis states, “Linda Liddle is mistreated by her sexist boss, Bradley Preston, whose father wanted him to promote her upon handing the company to him. He advises her to prove herself on a trip to Bangkok for a company merger. The situation changes when a plane crash during a storm strands them on a deserted island in a desperate fight for survival, as tensions rise between them.” Send Help will be released on January 30.

