Avatar: Fire and Ash has slowed down at the worldwide box office, especially in North America. The James Cameron sci-fi epic is now tracking toward a major milestone: entering the all-time top 15 highest-grossing films globally. To achieve this, it must surpass Top Gun: Maverick’s worldwide lifetime total. How much more does Avatar: Fire and Ash need to beat the Tom Cruise sequel? Here’s the breakdown.

Avatar 3 has dominated the box office for weeks since its release. Its domestic box office collection has now dropped below $1 million on weekdays, signaling that it has entered the final leg of its theatrical run. Although it has crossed the break-even target and is on profitable ground, Avatar 3 is still the weakest film in the trilogy. This will impact the upcoming films’ collections, especially their opening-weekend grosses.

Avatar 3 at the worldwide box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s data, Avatar: Fire and Ash collected just $906k on its 40th day at the domestic box office, a 41% decline from last Tuesday. The James Cameron-helmed hit the $379.4 million cume in North America. Internationally, it has crossed the $1 billion milestone, bringing the worldwide total to $1.37 billion. It is the second-highest-grossing Hollywood film of 2025.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $379.4 million

International – $1.0 billion

Worldwide – $1.37 billion

How Much More Is Needed to Beat Top Gun: Maverick & Enter the All-Time Top 15 Grossers?

Top Gun: Maverick broke box-office records as the sequel was released after 3 decades. The Tom Cruise-starrer collected $1.49 billion at the worldwide box office, becoming the all-time 15th highest-grossing film worldwide. Avatar 3 is just $120 million away from surpassing the global total of the Top Gun sequel. It needs a 9% jump to beat Top Gun: Maverick and break into the top 15 grossers at #15.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is expected to end its global run around $1.7 billion. Therefore, it has a shot at beating Inside Out 2 and entering the all-time top 10 grossers worldwide. The film starring Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana was released on December 19.

