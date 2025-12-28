Tom Cruise is not just an actor but a global star who has been entertaining fans for years. His Mission: Impossible franchise is one of the most popular film franchises, and he performs his own stunts, which increases people’s admiration for him. The year is almost at an end, and Tom is one of our beloved Hollywood heroes; hence, today, we will calculate his success ratio for 2025. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Tom Cruise’s 2025 releases

Cruise only had one release this year, and it was Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. It arrived with massive expectations, not just another sequel, but as the concluding chapter of Ethan Hunt’s decades-long journey. It suffered a major setback due to its clash with Disney’s Lilo & Stitch, despite a strong opening at the North American box office.

In Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt and the IMF pursue a dangerous AI called the Entity that has infiltrated global intelligence. With governments and a figure from his past in pursuit, Hunt races to stop it from forever changing the world. This is the 8th and the final installment in the MI franchise.

Tom Cruise’s success ratio 2025

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning opened with strong numbers at the box office in North America. It collected $64.03 million on its three-day weekend at the domestic box office. It had been in theaters for over eighty days, collecting $197.4 million during its theatrical run. Internationally, the movie has collected $401.3 million, bringing the worldwide total to $598.7 million [via Box Office Mojo] by the end of its theatrical run.

It was the 10th highest-grossing film of 2025, but Avatar: Fire and Ash took that away from it recently. According to reports, MI 8 was made on a massive budget of $400 million, and as per that, it needed to earn $1 billion at the box office to break even. Unfortunately, it has not met that mark. Therefore, Mission Impossible 8 is one of the biggest flops of the year.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $598.7 million [Flop]

Therefore, Tom Cruise will end 2025 with 0% success ratio. The film had a consistent performance, but its massive budget proved to be the biggest hindrance to the film’s success. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was a flop—and it undeniably impacts Tom Cruise’s 2025 box office success ratio. But even in an off year, Cruise remains a rare theatrical-first star whose long-term consistency outweighs a single misfire. The actual test now lies in how he reinvents his box office strategy post–Mission: Impossible.

