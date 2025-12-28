Now in its sixth week in theaters, Wicked: For Good continues to benefit from the holiday season box office boost. The musical fantasy earned a solid $1.9 million on Boxing Day in North America, registering a substantial 45.2% increase from the previous Friday, despite a reduction of 586 screens since Christmas Day. Supported by a $166.9 million haul from international markets, the sequel has now collected an impressive $495.1 million worldwide.

With this total, the film currently ranks among the top 15 highest-grossing releases of 2025 and also places itself within the top 300 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide. Along the way, it has already outgrossed this year’s biggest horror hit, The Conjuring: Last Rites, as well as Marvel’s Captain America: Brave New World. Now, Wicked: For Good is closing in on the worldwide earnings of Troy, the epic action film headlined by Brad Pitt.

Wicked: For Good vs. Troy – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Wicked: For Good has performed at the global box office so far, according to Box Office Mojo data:

Wicked: For Good – Box Office Summary

North America: $328.2 million

International: $166.9 million

Worldwide: $495.1 million

Troy – Box Office Summary

North America: $133.4 million

International: $364 million

Worldwide: $497.4 million

As the above numbers indicate, the musical fantasy sequel is currently behind the Brad Pitt and Eric Bana starrer by roughly $2.3 million in worldwide earnings. Given its current momentum in the holidays, Wicked: For Good is expected to surpass Troy within the next few days.

What Wicked: For Good Needs To Beat Its Next 2025 Target

At the time of writing, Wicked: For Good is trailing just behind the 2025 film, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which has collected $521.9 million worldwide at the box office. To outgross it, the musical fantasy sequel still needs to generate approximately $26.8 million more at the global box office.

However, with the film now entering the later stages of its theatrical run and facing stiff competition from Avatar: Fire and Ash, it remains uncertain whether Wicked: For Good can close that gap during its ongoing run.

What’s Wicked: For Good All About

The two Wicked films follow Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Glinda (Ariana Grande) from their early days as classmates to their rise in the divided world of Oz. Their friendship grows but is tested by politics, public opinion, and their own beliefs. In the end, the choices they make shape their futures and change the fate of Oz forever.

Wicked: For Good – Official Trailer:

