Never underestimate the box-office might of James Cameron. After directing three films that each crossed the staggering $2 billion mark worldwide, the legendary filmmaker has once again delivered a theatrical juggernaut with Avatar: Fire and Ash. Just a week into its global run, the sci-fi epic has already surpassed $500 million and is now racing toward the $600 million milestone. With a current worldwide haul of $544.3 million, the Avatar threequel already ranks as the 11th highest-grossing film of 2025 (as per Box Office Mojo), trailing closely behind Mission: Impossible â€“ The Final Reckoning ($598.8 million) – a gap it is expected to close very soon.

In North America, Fire and Ash has already crossed the $150 million milestone, with its domestic total currently standing at $153.7 million. As it rapidly approaches the $200 million mark, the blockbuster has surpassed several notable 2025 releases, including Weapons, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and Predator: Badlands. At the time of writing, it trails the North American box-office totals of Brad Pittâ€™s racing drama F1 and Marvelâ€™s Thunderbolts*. Letâ€™s break down how much more Avatar: Fire and Ash needs to earn domestically to surpass both titles.

Avatar: Fire And Ash vs. F1 & Thunderbolts* â€“ Box Office Comparison

Hereâ€™s how Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently performing at the box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Avatar: Fire and Ash â€“ Box Office Summary

Domestic: $153.7 million

International: $390.6 million

Worldwide: $544.3 million

Now, letâ€™s have a look at how F1 and Thunderbolts* performed at the domestic box office:

F1: $189.5 million

Thunderbolts*: $190.3 million

As the figures show, Avatar: Fire and Ash is currently trailing F1 by approximately $35.8 million and Thunderbolts* by around $36.6 million at the North American box office. Given its strong momentum, it appears to be only a matter of time before James Cameronâ€™s latest release overtakes the domestic totals of both films.

What Avatar: Fire And Ash Needs To Become 2025â€™s Top Domestic Grosser

At present, the highest-grossing film of 2025 in North America is A Minecraft Movie, which has collected an impressive $424 million domestically. In comparison, Avatar: Fire and Ash currently stands at $153.7 million, meaning it still needs to earn approximately $270.3 million more to claim the No. 1 spot in the domestic market this year.

Given James Cameronâ€™s proven track record of delivering films with sustained momentum and long theatrical legs, Fire and Ash could potentially close this gap before the end of its ongoing run, positioning itself as the biggest North American box-office performer of 2025. The final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Avatar: Fire And Ash â€“ Story & Lead Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues Marine turned Naâ€™vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Naâ€™vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldana), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Naâ€™vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire And Ash â€“ Trailer

