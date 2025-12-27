Avatar: Fire and Ash is swiftly moving towards the mega box office milestone worldwide. It is already halfway there, crossing a massive milestone globally; another is loading and is set to happen this weekend only. James Cameron shows he is the king of the box office; the film is performing strongly despite a slow start. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Domestically, it also earned strong numbers on Christmas Day, helping it achieve a significant collection. The film will cross its first hurdle and hit $1 billion probably on New Year’s Day. The holidays are bringing happiness to films, including Avatar 3, and it might be able to cross the $2 billion milestone, like its predecessors.

How much has film collected so far at the domestic box office?

Avatar: Fire and Ash collected the 7th biggest Christmas Day non-opening day of all time at the domestic box office. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the James Cameron-helmed film collected a strong $24 million on Thursday and Christmas Day. It experienced a 124.3% increase from Wednesday, and with that, the film crossed $150 million. Avatar 3’s domestic collection after nine days is $153.69 million.

Crosses $500 million at the worldwide box office

Avatar 3 is also doing well at the overseas box office. The film has collected $36.4 million on its second Thursday overseas, bringing its cumulative total to $390.6 million across 53 markets. Adding the $153.7 million domestic total to its $390.6 million overseas total, the film’s worldwide collection surpassed $500 million. Therefore, the global total of the film stands at $544.3 million cume. It is expected to cross $700 million milestone worldwide during its second weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $153.7 million

International – $390.6 million

Worldwide – $544.3 million

It is the 11th-highest-grossing film of the year worldwide. The film will surpass Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning’s $598.7 million global total to enter the global top 10 of 2025. Avatar 3 is expected to exceed the $1 billion mark on the first weekend of the New Year. Avatar: Fire and Ash by James Cameron was released on December 19.

