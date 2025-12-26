Sydney Sweeney came into this Christmas season hoping for a sweet comeback, and many people felt a small spark when The Housemaid arrived. After Eden and Christy pulled her year down, this new erotic thriller looked ready to fix the story. Paul Feig directed it, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar shared the screen, and the release landed last Friday in the middle of a very busy holiday window. The weekend carried big competition with James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash, Angel Studio’s faith-driven David, and The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants, but despite that, early numbers looked sunny, and many industry people smiled a little.

The Housemaid’s Strong Opening Weekend Performance

The Housemaid managed to hold a strong first breath with more than $19 million collected across 3,015 theatres in the United States, securing the 3rd position in the first weekend chart, as per Box Office Mojo.

The holiday season felt ready to help as well, with Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day often turning average films into success stories. The early weekdays added to the hope, with Monday bringing in $3.4 million, and Tuesday about $3.7 million, carrying a near 9% surge, which looked like a good sign for everyone attached to the film.

The Housemaid: Christmas Eve Drop Halts Box Office Momentum

However, on Christmas Eve, instead of packed halls, The Housemaid faced a shocking 60.8% drop, collecting only $1.4 million domestically. Even the Wednesday preview of Timothee Chalamet’s upcoming movie, Marty Supreme, pulled a little above $2 million, so the comparison did not feel kind at all.

The Housemaid Box Office Summary

Domestic – $27.5 million

International – $168K

Worldwide – $27.7 million

Box Office Outlook For Sydney Sweeney’s New Mystery Thriller Flick

With a production budget of $35 million, Sydney Sweeney’s mystery thriller The Housemaid now stands at $27.5 million domestic total, and every dollar now feels important. The road to profit looks tough, but the season is not over yet, and Hollywood loves an unexpected recovery story. The coming festive days may still offer a kinder shift, and many eyes remain on whether this film manages to soften the blow or whether it seals another painful memory for Sydney’s 2025 story.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

