Sydney Sweeney has been involved in a few controversies lately. People have been discussing her off-screen ventures more than her on-screen accomplishments. However, her latest movie, The Housemaid, has quietly turned into a surprising box office player during the holiday season.

The film arrived without the weight of a giant budget and without the comfort of big banner branding, yet it continues to hold the attention of US viewers. In a season ruled by Avatar: Fire and Ash, Zootopia 2, and Wicked: For Good, this smaller title has managed to stay visible and relevant.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance: Turning Around After Past Flops

The Housemaid’s early success paints quite a striking picture when compared to Sweeney’s recent box office history. Christy, released the previous month, failed to cross the $2 million mark domestically.

Eden, which came out earlier this year, met the same fate. Those results created pressure on the young actor standing at the very start of her career. Fortunately, The Housemaid flipped that script fast by pulling in $8 million on its first day last Friday. Lionsgate had rolled the film out in 3,015 theaters across the US, so it landed a solid $2,659 per screen.

The momentum carried through the weekend as well. The erotic psychological dark thriller landed at number 3 on the weekend charts, earning $19 million over its opening three-day frame. It sat right below Avatar: Fire and Ash and David, which is no small position during a packed holiday corridor.

The Housemaid: Weekday Box Office Holds Steady

The holiday weekdays added more fuel to the story. Monday brought in $3.4 million, reflecting a 34.7% drop, but Tuesday pushed the figure higher with $3.7 million, showing an 8.8% surge compared to Monday, according to Box Office Mojo.

The domestic total of the movie now stands at $26.1 million against a $35 million production budget. The overseas contribution remains minimal since the film has only opened in three small international markets. There is still a long path ahead, as the film needs around $87.5 million to avoid a theatrical failure. Yet the holiday window remains open.

For now, Sweeney can take a breath of relief. Christmas and New Year crowds are approaching, and The Housemaid has already shifted the narrative after months of difficult headlines. That alone feels like progress worth celebrating.

