James Cameron is back in the middle of box office discussion again, and as usual, the numbers are doing most of the talking. Avatar: Fire and Ash, the third film in the franchise, has charged ahead since its release last Friday and is already racing toward the half-billion mark in only 5 days. The mixed reactions from critics and audiences have not slowed the pace, and the film continues to sit comfortably at the top of the US daily charts, far ahead of every other title playing on big screens right now.

Second Biggest Opening Weekend In The Avatar Franchise

As things stand, the Pandora threequel has collected $450 million worldwide. The domestic market has delivered $118.9 million, while overseas territories have pushed in a strong $331.1 million. The weekend opening also placed the film high within its own franchise. It opened with $89.1 million from 3,800 theaters and a per-screen average of $23,643. That figure sailed past Avatar’s $77 million opening, though it stayed behind Avatar: The Way of Water and its massive $134 million debut.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Summary

North America – $118.9 million

International – $331.1 million

Worldwide- $450 million

Second Biggest First Tuesday Of 2025 In The US

As one would expect, Christmas week has kept the dominance alive for Fire and Ash. With no competing release even close, the movie posted the 2nd biggest first Tuesday domestic number of 2025.

On Monday, it brought in $13.3 million, followed by $16.5 million on Tuesday, as per Box Office Mojo. The jump marked a healthy surge of 23.9% and confirmed strong holiday footfall. When lined up against earlier films, the first Avatar earned $16.1 million on its comparable Tuesday, while The Way of Water reached $18.3 million, placing Fire and Ash neatly between them.

The Tuesday numbers also stacked up well against the rest of the market. Zootopia 2, the billion-dollar animation sequel, followed far behind with $5.4 million. Faith-based animation David took third place at $4.3 million, while Sydney Sweeney’s The Housemaid settled lower with $3.7 million.

Top 5 Biggest 1st Tuesday Of 2025

Superman – $17.2 million Avatar: Fire and Ash – $16.5 million Wicked: For Good – $15.8 million Lilo & Stitch – $15.2 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $15.1 million

Holiday Momentum Points Toward $200 Million Domestic Total

With several holiday days still ahead and New Year’s week waiting around the corner, Fire and Ash remains in its honeymoon phase. The current projections point toward crossing $200 million domestically by Sunday, giving James Cameron another steady chapter in his long-running box office tale.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

