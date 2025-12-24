Avatar: Fire and Ash has achieved a significant feat at the box office in China in less than seven days. The sci-fi saga by James Cameron has surpassed multiple movies at the Chinese box office to emerge as the 15th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID. Scroll below for more.

Avatar 3 also crossed a major milestone at the box office in North America. It will also cross another major milestone at the worldwide box office. James Cameron’s film is already one of the top 15 highest-grossing films of the year and is expected to break into the top 10 in its second weekend. The movie will have to run a lot to match up to its predecessors.

Avatar: Fire and Ash’s collection so far at the box office in China

According to trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report, James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash collected solid $5.3 million on Monday and added another $4.3 million on Tuesday over 122k screenings. Avatar 3’s performance dropped by 18.1% from Monday. It lost 3k screenings from Yesterday. After five days, the sci-fi flick has collected $67.1 million at the box office in China.

Emerges as the 15th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China

Avatar 3 has surpassed Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning and F1, two of the biggest 2025 Hollywood releases of 2025 to achieve this feat. For the unversed, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning collected $65.6 million in its lifetime, and F1 raked in $63.5 million at the box office in China. However, it has become the 15th highest-grossing Hollywood film post-COVID in China by beating Tenet’s $66.6 million collection.

Other films that have been beaten by Avatar 3 are No Time to Die [$65.1 million], Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom [$64.6 million], and Oppenheimer [$63.6 million]. To break into the top 10, it needs to beat Free Guy, which collected $95 million at the Chinese box office.

Avatar: Fire and Ash collected $1 million in pre-sales for Wednesday, and it is playing over 112k screenings today. Globally, the film has grossed $398.7 million in under a week. Avatar 3, directed by James Cameron, was released on December 19.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: David North America Box Office Day 4: Continues Its Blessed Run & Records Biggest 1st Monday Ever For Faith Animations

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News