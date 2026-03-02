Avatar: Fire and Ash continues its strong run at the box office, adding another milestone to its tally. James Cameron’s third visit to Pandora has now crossed the $400 million mark in North America, becoming the 55th film in Hollywood history to reach the figure. Released on December 19, the film achieved the mark in 73 days and is currently playing in 1,225 theaters across the domestic market and in more than 53 markets overseas. The long run shows how firmly the film has held its ground since release.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, the film has now grossed $1.4 billion worldwide against a reported $400 million budget. North America has delivered $401.2 million so far, while international markets have contributed over $1 billion. Overseas earnings account for nearly 73% of the total global collection, once again proving the franchise’s wide global appeal.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office Summary

North America – $401.2 million

International – $1 billion

Worldwide – $1.4 billion

All three Avatar films have now crossed the billion-dollar mark, with the first two titles pushing beyond $2 billion worldwide, setting a high benchmark for large-scale studio releases.

Strong 11th Weekend Hold With Only 30.4% Drop

During its 11th weekend in North America, Fire and Ash collected $1.2 million, even after losing 110 theaters. The film posted a per-screen average of $1,012, marking only a 30.4% drop from the previous weekend’s $1.7 million.

Surpasses Frozen to Climb All-Time Domestic Chart

Although the film no longer ranks among the top 10 titles domestically, it has climbed to become the 54th highest-grossing movie of all time in North America. In doing so, it moved past Frozen and its $400.9 million domestic total.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Closes In on Top Gun: Maverick’s Global Total

Overseas, Avatar: Fire and Ash added another $2.6 million during its 11th weekend, marking a 50.9% drop. The global total now edges closer to Top Gun: Maverick and its $1.49 billion lifetime run. The target is clear: a place among the 15 highest-grossing films of all time worldwide and the 6th biggest global performer in the post-COVID era.

Top 15 Highest Grossing Movies of All Time (Worldwide)

Avatar – $2.9 billion Avengers: Endgame – $2.7 billion Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.3 billion Titanic – $2.26 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.25 billion Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens – $2.07 billion Avengers: Infinity War –$2.05 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.9 billion Zootopia 2 – $1.8 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.69 billion Jurassic World – $1.67 billion The Lion King – $1.66 billion The Avengers – $1.52 billion Furious 7 – $1.51 billion Top Gun: Maverick – $1.49 billion

Top 6 Highest Grossing Movies Worldwide (Post-COVID)

Avatar: The Way of Water – $2.3 billion Ne Zha 2 – $2.25 billion Spider-Man: No Way Home – $1.9 billion Zootopia 2 – $1.8 billion Inside Out 2 – $1.69 billion Top Gun: Maverick – $1.49 billion

Avatar: Fire and Ash Targets $1.5 Billion Worldwide Haul In Final Box Office Projection

Current trends suggest a final domestic finish near $405 million, with the worldwide tally heading toward $1.5 billion by the end of its run in theaters. Pandora’s latest chapter continues to deliver numbers that place it firmly among the biggest box office performers in modern cinema.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

