James Cameron’s epic sci-fi threequel, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is now in its tenth week in theaters and continues to show impressive staying power at the box office. After collecting a solid $3.5 million over the Valentine’s Day weekend, the film added another $1.8 million during the February 20-22 period, reflecting a 48.6% drop. This brings its domestic total to $399.4 million, just about $0.6 million short of the $400 million mark.

With a massive $1.074 billion from international markets, the threequel’s worldwide haul now stands at $1.474 billion, making it the 16th-highest-grossing film of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

Highest-Grossing Trilogy

While overtaking the individual global totals of Avatar ($2.924 billion) and Avatar: The Way of Water ($2.334 billion) remains out of reach for Fire and Ash, the franchise’s combined worldwide gross is now a staggering $6.732 billion. That total comfortably places it ahead of other major blockbuster trilogies, including the Star Wars Sequel trilogy ($4.48 billion), the Jurassic World trilogy ($3.98 billion), Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy ($3.96 billion), and The Lord of the Rings trilogy ($2.96 billion).

As Fire and Ash continues its theatrical run, it is also pushing the Avatar franchise toward two major milestones: crossing $2 billion in North America and surpassing $5 billion internationally. Here’s how much more the third film needs to earn for the franchise to achieve those historic benchmarks.

Avatar Trilogy’s Earnings

Here’s how the three Avatar films currently stand at the domestic, international, and worldwide box office, based on Box Office Mojo data:

Avatar (2009) – Box Office Summary

North America: $785.2 million

International: $2.138 billion

Worldwide: $2.924 billion

Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) – Box Office Summary

North America: $688.5 million

International: $1.646 billion

Worldwide: $2.334 billion

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Box Office Summary

North America: $399.4 million

International: $1.074 billion

Worldwide: $1.474 billion

Based on these figures, the Avatar franchise has collected a combined $1.873 billion domestically and $4.858 billion internationally so far.

This means that Avatar 3 still needs approximately $127 million more from North America to push the saga past the $2 billion domestic milestone, and about $142 million more from overseas markets to cross the $5 billion international mark. However, given the film’s current pace at a later stage of its theatrical run, reaching those two major franchise milestones during its ongoing run appears unlikely. However, the final verdict should be clear in the coming weeks.

Avatar: Fire and Ash Plot & Lead Cast

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the journey of Marine-turned Na’vi leader Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Na’vi warrior Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), and the Sully family’s journey as they grapple with grief after the death of Neteyam. They encounter a hostile Na’vi clan, the Ash People, led by the fiery tribe leader, Varang.

Avatar: Fire and Ash – Official Trailer

