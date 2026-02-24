Emerald Fennellâ€™s dark romantic drama, Wuthering Heights, delivered an impressive $14 million in North America during its second three-day weekend, marking a 57.3% drop compared to its opening weekend. This figure is roughly 17% lower than GOAT‘s $16.9 million in earnings during the same period.

With the latest numbers, the Margot Robbie starrerâ€™s domestic total has climbed to $59.8 million. At its current trajectory, the romantic drama is projected to wrap up its North American run in the $100-115 million range. Internationally, the movie collected $26.9 million in its second weekend, reflecting a 40.2% decline from the previous frame, according to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando.

This has taken Wuthering Heightsâ€™ overseas total to $92.3 million across 78 international markets. Combined with its domestic earnings, the filmâ€™s worldwide gross now stands at $152.1 million, making it the highest-grossing release of 2026 so far.

As the film continues its theatrical run, it is fast approaching the global totals of Ben Affleckâ€™s underrated action thriller, The Accountant (2016), and the supernatural horror sequel, Final Destination 5 (2011). Hereâ€™s how much more Wuthering Heights needs to earn worldwide to surpass both films at the global box office.

Wuthering Heights vs. The Accountant & Final Destination 5 â€“ Box Office Comparison

Hereâ€™s how the three films stack up at the global and domestic box office, based on data from Box Office Mojo:

Wuthering Heights â€“ Box Office Summary

North America: $59.8 million

International: $92.3 million

Worldwide: $152.1 million

Now, letâ€™s take a look at how the two benchmark films compare in worldwide earnings:

The Accountant: $155.6 million

Final Destination 5: $157.9 million

With a current worldwide haul of $152.1 million, Wuthering Heights is fast approaching both titles in global earnings. The film is just around $3.5 million behind The Accountant and roughly $5.8 million short of Final Destination 5. Given its steady international hold and projected domestic finish above $100 million, Emerald Fennellâ€™s romantic drama appears well-positioned to surpass both films in the coming days if it can retain its momentum.

Wuthering Heights Plot & Lead Cast

Based on Emily BrontÃ«â€™s Victorian novel of the same name, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights â€“ Official Trailer

