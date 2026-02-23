During its second three-day weekend, Sony’s animated sports film GOAT collected an impressive $17 million in North America from 3,863 screens, marking a 37.5% drop from last weekend’s $27.2 million haul. Despite the drop, the film comfortably outperformed the steamy romantic drama Wuthering Heights, which earned roughly $14.2 million during the same frame. GOAT’s box office edge may be driven by stronger word-of-mouth, backed by its superior 81% Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score, compared to Emerald Fennell’s adaptation, which currently holds a modest 59% rating.

GOAT Worldwide Box Office Total & Current Rank

The weekend boost has pushed GOAT’s domestic total to $58.3 million. The film’s Feb 20-22 domestic performance matched its weekend performance overseas with a solid $17 million international haul. With its overseas tally now at $44 million, GOAT’s global cumulative has climbed to $102.3 million, making it the second-highest-grossing film of 2026 so far, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart, trailing just behind Wuthering Heights’ $151.7 million.

Having already overtaken Nia DaCosta’s zombie sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (currently at $57.6 million worldwide), as well as 28 Days Later ($74.9 million) and 28 Weeks Later ($72.3 million), GOAT has now set its sights on Danny Boyle’s critically acclaimed 2025 sequel 28 Years Later. Here’s how much more the animated sports movie needs to earn globally to surpass the zombie film at the domestic and global box office.

GOAT vs. 28 Years Later – Box Office Comparison

Here’s how Sony’s latest animated release compares with the critically acclaimed zombie film, based on Box Office Mojo data:

GOAT – Box Office Summary

North America: $58.3 million

International: $44 million

Worldwide: $102.3 million

28 Years Later – Box Office Summary

North America: $70.4 million

International: $80.9 million

Worldwide: $151.3 million

While GOAT has crossed the $100 million mark worldwide, it still trails 28 Years Later by a noticeable margin. Domestically, the animated title is about $12.1 million behind the zombie sequel. The gap widens globally, where GOAT lags by roughly $49 million worldwide. If the Sony release continues to show strong weekday holds and steady weekend earnings in the coming weeks, it looks well-positioned to close both these gaps. The final box office verdict should become clearer once the film completes its theatrical run.

More About GOAT

Directed by Tyree Dillihay, the animated sports comedy is set in a world populated by anthropomorphic animals. The story centers on Will (voiced by Caleb McLaughlin), a young goat who dreams of becoming a professional roarball player. But in a sport ruled by bigger, faster, and more ferocious animals, Will faces a big challenge. The film follows his underdog journey as he fights to prove that heart and determination can matter just as much as size and strength.

GOAT – Trailer

