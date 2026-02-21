Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi’s steamy romance, Wuthering Heights, has become the first film of 2026 to cross $100 million worldwide. Directed by Emerald Fennell, the film earned the biggest opening weekend for a romance movie in the post-COVID era after its release on February 13.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Performance So Far

According to Box Office Mojo, Wuthering Heights has earned $114.1 million worldwide against its $80 million budget. Only 40% of that total $45.8 million has come from North America. Internationally, it grossed $68.3 million from over 76 overseas markets. The film has reached the three-figure mark in just a week.

Wuthering Heights Box Office Summary

North America – $45.8 million

International – $68.3 million

Worldwide – $114.1 million

$150 Million In Sight Despite China & Japan Hold

Among international markets, the UK delivered the highest opening with $16.9 million. Moreover, the film is poised to earn close to $150 million by the end of its second weekend, despite not yet being released in two major territories: China and Japan.

With strong momentum in North America and overseas, the film should have no problem reaching its break-even mark of $200 million, a figure it is expected to achieve by its third weekend.

Wuthering Heights Plot & Rotten Tomatoes Score

Set in the Yorkshire moors, the story follows the intense and destructive relationship between Heathcliff and Catherine Earnshaw. The film stars Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi as Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, respectively, alongside Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, and Ewan Mitchell in supporting roles.

Both critics and audiences have responded positively to the film. Based on 227 reviews, Wuthering Heights holds a 64% Tomatometer score, and from more than 250 verified ratings, it has an 84% Popcornmeter rating.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Wuthering Heights Worldwide Box Office: Margot Robbie’s Comeback Drama Outpaces 2025 Colleen Hoover Romance Adaptation

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News