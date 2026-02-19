Wuthering Heights, Emerald Fennell’s dark romantic drama based on Emily Brontë’s 1847 novel of the same name, is on the verge of completing its first week in theaters. After facing stiff competition from Sony’s latest animated feature, GOAT, it has reclaimed the No. 1 spot at the North American box office.

The film collected an impressive $37.5 million over the four-day Friday-Monday period and added another $3.5 million on Tuesday, a relatively modest 25.5% drop from Monday. In the process, the Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer comfortably outpaced GOAT ($2.9 million), Crime 101 ($1.4 million), and Send Help ($0.9 million) on the same day, according to Box Office Mojo data.

With Tuesday’s earnings, Wuthering Heights has pushed its domestic total to $41 million after five days in theaters. Coupled with a strong $51 million international haul, the film’s worldwide gross now stands at $92 million. As of now, it ranks as the highest-grossing release of 2026.

Wuthering Heights – Box Office Summary

North America: $41 million

International: $51 million

Worldwide: $92 million

As the film continues its theatrical run, Wuthering Heights is now closing in on two key milestones at the domestic and global box office. Let’s take a closer look at what lies ahead.

Milestone #1 – $50 Million Domestic Mark

With its North American earnings currently at $41 million, Wuthering Heights needs roughly $9 million more to cross the $50 million domestic milestone. Given its steady weekday hold and current box-office momentum, the film is well on track to hit the mark in the coming days, potentially by the end of the upcoming weekend.

Milestone #2 – $100 Million Worldwide Mark

Having already crossed the $50 million international mark and closing in on the $50 million milestone in the domestic market, Wuthering Heights is now approaching the $100 million global milestone. The film currently needs about $8 million more to reach the mark. At its present pace, it could potentially achieve the feat before the weekend. The final outcome should become clearer in the coming days.

Wuthering Heights – Plot & Lead Cast

Based on Emily Brontë’s classic novel, the film tells the story of Heathcliff (Jacob Elordi) and Catherine Earnshaw (Margot Robbie), whose deep but troubled love is defined by jealousy, pride, and social barriers. Their intense relationship causes pain and destruction, affecting not only their own lives but also the lives of everyone around them.

Wuthering Heights – Official Trailer

