Paul Feig’s latest directorial effort, The Housemaid, hit the big screen nearly two months ago and received positive feedback from most critics and audiences. The psychological thriller currently boasts a solid 74% critics’ score and an even stronger 92% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. At the box office, the film continues to show impressive theatrical legs. After collecting around $1.1 million in North America over the February 13-15 weekend, it added another $0.2 million on Monday, bringing its domestic total to $125.6 million.

The Housemaid Box Office Performance So Far

Globally, the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer has reached $359.3 million, placing it among the top 20 highest-grossing releases of 2025, according to Box Office Mojo’s annual worldwide chart. With these numbers, the film has comfortably surpassed its estimated $87.5 million break-even point by roughly $271.8 million. The figure is based on its reported $35 million production budget and the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule.

As its theatrical run continues, The Housemaid has already overtaken the global total and is now closing in on the domestic earnings of one of the most celebrated sci-fi action films ever made: Steven Spielberg’s Minority Report (2002), starring Tom Cruise. Read on to find out how much more the film needs to earn in North America to outgross the classic.

The Housemaid vs. Minority Report – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $125.6 million

International: $233.7 million

Worldwide: $359.3 million

Minority Report – Box Office Summary

North America: $132.1 million

International: $226.3 million

Worldwide: $358.4 million

Based on these figures, The Housemaid has already surpassed Minority Report’s worldwide earnings recently. Domestically, however, the psychological thriller still trails the sci-fi actioner by $6.5 million, meaning it will need stronger late-run legs in North America to surpass Minority Report in that respect.

Interestingly, The Housemaid has already moved ahead internationally, outgrossing the 2002 sci-fi thriller by about $7.4 million, an important factor that has kept the overall race extremely close. The final box office verdict should be clearer in the coming weeks.

What’s The Housemaid All About

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Trailer

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Wuthering Heights Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Keanu Reeves’ John Wick – How It Stacks Up Against Other Movies In The Franchise

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News