Paul Feig’s psychological thriller The Housemaid is nearing the two-month mark in theaters and continues to display strong legs both domestically and overseas. Over the February 13-15 weekend, the film collected an impressive $10.7 million from international markets, marking a 27.2% decline from the previous weekend. This pushes the film’s overseas total to $246.9 million.

Strong 9th Weekend Earnings

At the domestic box office, the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer added $1.1 million in its ninth three-day weekend, putting its North American total to $125.4 million despite stiff competition from newer releases like Wuthering Heights and GOAT. At its current pace, the film is tracking to finish its domestic run at around $130 million. With a worldwide total of $372.2 million, it already ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing titles of 2025. If the steady momentum continues, the $400 million global milestone appears within reach.

As its theatrical run continues, The Housemaid is now closing in on the North American earnings of one of 2025’s biggest horror hits – Final Destination: Bloodlines. It has already surpassed the film in terms of global sales. But let’s break down how much more it needs to earn to overtake it domestically.

The Housemaid vs. Final Destination: Bloodlines – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $125.4 million

International: $246.9 million

Worldwide: $372.2 million

Final Destination: Bloodlines – Box Office Summary

North America: $138.3 million

International: $179.6 million

Worldwide: $317.9 million

As the above numbers suggest, The Housemaid is currently trailing Final Destination: Bloodlines by about $12.9 million in North America. If the film maintains its steady theatrical legs, it could still cross the $130 million domestic mark. However, whether it can close the $12.9 million gap and ultimately overtake Final Destination: Bloodlines’ North American total remains uncertain and rather unlikely, as of now. The final box office verdict should become clearer in the coming weeks.

The Housemaid – Plot & Lead Cast

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior becomes increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins to uncover the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid – Official Trailer

