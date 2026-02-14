The Housemaid has now completed eight weeks in theaters and has grossed an impressive $356.6 million worldwide. Paul Feig’s psychological thriller currently ranks among the top 20 highest-grossing films of 2025, placed just behind Ryan Coogler’s Sinners ($369 million), according to Box Office Mojo’s annual chart.

Made on an estimated production budget of $35 million, the film needed to earn roughly $87.5 million to reach its break-even point, based on the commonly used 2.5x multiplier rule. This means the Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried starrer has already generated a massive box-office surplus of $269.1 million over its estimated break-even point.

Although The Housemaid is now in the later stages of its theatrical run, it still has enough momentum left to chase additional milestones. One of its next major targets is an iconic aerial action drama starring Tom Cruise that earned nearly 24 times its budget. We’re talking about Tony Scott’s 1986 classic, Top Gun. Here’s how much more The Housemaid needs to earn worldwide to surpass it at the global box office.

The Housemaid vs. Top Gun – Box Office Comparison

Here is how the two films stack up at the global box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

The Housemaid – Box Office Summary

North America: $124.3 million

International: $232.3 million

Worldwide: $356.6 million

Top Gun – Box Office Summary

North America: $180.3 million

International: $177 million

Worldwide: $357.3 million

As of now, The Housemaid trails the Tom Cruise classic by roughly $0.7 million in worldwide earnings. In the current week, the psychological thriller has been collecting around $0.2 to $0.3 million per day domestically and delivered approximately $1.7 million in North America over the February 6-8 weekend.

If it maintains this steady pace over the next few days, The Housemaid will be well-positioned to surpass Top Gun at the global box office soon. In fact, it can potentially achieve this milestone this weekend, even if it registers a 50% drop from the previous weekend. The final verdict should become clear within the coming weeks as the film continues its theatrical run.

Another interesting detail is the difference in their box office split. Top Gun was driven slightly more by its strong North American run, and its domestic earnings were marginally ahead of its overseas total. The Housemaid, however, has earned more from its international markets, where it has significantly outperformed its domestic numbers.

What’s The Housemaid All About?

Directed by Paul Feig, the psychological thriller follows Millie (Sydney Sweeney), who accepts a live-in housemaid job with a wealthy couple, Nina (Amanda Seyfried) and Andrew (Brandon Sklenar). But their seemingly perfect home hides disturbing secrets. As Nina’s behavior turns increasingly unpredictable, Millie begins uncovering the family’s dark truth.

The Housemaid –Trailer

