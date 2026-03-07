Four years after the dramatic finale of Peaky Blinders, the wait is finally over as fans can witness Thomas Shelby coming back to screens with a brand new story. The upcoming film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man, will be released in selected theatres on March 6 in the US and will be available on Netflix from March 20, 2026. With an exciting building, viewers are wondering if they need to watch all six seasons before watching the upcoming movie.

Can You Watch The Immortal Man Without Seeing Peaky Blinders?

Cillian Murphy, who plays Tommy Shelby, recently clarified that the movie can be watched as a stand-alone film. He told Deadline, “I really wanted it to be satisfying. From the very beginning, my motivation was to make it for the fans. I do think you can watch it stand-alone, but you’re going to enjoy it on so many more levels if you’re invested in the TV show.”

People who haven’t watched the full series can still follow the main story, but those familiar with it will feel the emotions more and understand Tommy Shelby’s journey better.

Essential Peaky Blinders Episodes to Watch Before the Movie

For fans wanting the full experience, Steven Knight, the creator of Peaky Blinders, highlighted three episodes that are particularly important, as reported by LadBible.

1. Pilot Episode (Season 1, Episode 1) – The particular episode introduces Tommy Shelby and his world. Symbols, such as Tommy arriving on a black horse and leaving on a white one, are important for understanding the movie’s main themes, which will help you connect the dots.

2. Season 2, Episode 6 – This episode features Tommy Shelby’s favorite scene in the graveyard, as he prepares for death. It highlights his courage and emotional depth. Viewers can get an idea of the scenes when following the story.

3. Series Finale, Lock and Key (Season 6, Episode 6) – This last episode is central to the movie’s emotional story. Watching it helps viewers understand Tommy Shelby’s mindset in the film.

Knight emphasizes that while it isn’t necessary to binge all six seasons, knowing these episodes will make the movie more impactful.

What to Expect From Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man?

The film takes place in 1940s Birmingham and shows Tommy Shelby coming out of his self-imposed exile. Fans can expect drama, action, and suspense, just like in the original series.

Whether you are a long-time fan or watching it for the first time, the upcoming film is for everyone who wants to watch it. New viewers can enjoy the movie with a new experience, and fans of Tommy Shelby will get a deeper emotional experience and references to his past.

Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man – Trailer

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News!

Must Read: Project Hail Mary India Release Delayed: Ryan Gosling’s Sci-Fi Gets A New Launch Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News