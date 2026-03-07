Wuthering Heights is achieving milestones despite the mixed reviews, and it has crossed a major one ahead of its fourth weekend at the worldwide box office. The film is nearing the end of its theatrical run and has finally achieved its break-even target. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The Margot Robbie starrer has been consistently in the domestic top 5 since its release. The film collected $624k on its third Thursday at the box office in North America. It is experiencing a steady hold domestically, dropping just 44.2% from last Thursday. With that, the domestic total of the movie has hit the $75.0 million cume in twenty-one days.

Crosses the $200 million milestone worldwide

According to Box Office Mojo, on Thursday, Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi starrer Wuthering Heights’ international collection reached the $127.1 million cume. It accumulated the sum over 78 international markets. Allied to the $75 million domestic cume, the worldwide collection has crossed $200 million milestone. It is the second major global milestone crossed by the R-rated romance drama. The film’s global total stands at $202.1 million.

Wuthering Heights achieves break-even finally!

According to media reports, the drama-romance was made on a budget of $80 million and, based on the 2.5x multiplier rule, its break-even target is around $200 million. Ahead of the 4th weekend, the movie has achieved break-even and entered profitable territory. The film is tracking to earn between $250 million and $280 million at the worldwide box office in its theatrical run. The film will thus emerge as a box-office success at the end of its run. Wuthering Heights was released on February 13.

Box office summary

Domestic – $75.0 million

International – $127.1 million

Worldwide – $202.1 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Christian Bale’s Last 5 Films At The Box Office: How Much The Bride! Must Earn Worldwide To Rank Among Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News